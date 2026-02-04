Releases from Robert Plant, Neil Young and John Lennon are among the top classic rock offerings from 2026's Record Store Day. The next edition is set for April 18.

Plant has created a new studio EP especially for Record Store Day. Saving Grace: All that Glitters is a continuation of his recent Saving Grace album, featuring four new tracks from his musical collaboration with Suzi Dian. There will be only 3,500 limited-edition copies.

The Live Album from Young and the Chrome Hearts will be released as a 2LP clear vinyl package with an exclusive lyric poster. This U.S. run is limited to 6,900 copies. Sean Ono Lennon has also overseen Love Meditation Mixes, featuring nine re-imagined takes on his father John's classic ballad "Love." This is a special 4,500 copy run in the U.S.

The Top Classic Rock RSD Exclusives

Record Store Day releases are divided up into three categories: exclusives, RSD first and limited or regional runs. Other exclusives include Alice Cooper's limited-edition picture disc edition of The Revenge of Alice Cooper and a series of three-inch Rolling Stones discs including "Get Off of My Cloud," "Honky Tonk Women," and "Play With Fire," among others.

Exclusive RSD LPs include Black Sabbath's Seventh Star, Foreigner's two-disc Foreigner 4 Live Tour 1981-82, the Grateful Dead's five-disc Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA 6/11/76, Tom Petty's July 16, 1978: Paradise Theater, Boston, MA, Pink Floyd's four-disc Live From the Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975, Bruce Springsteen's five-disc Live From Asbury Park 2024 and Van Halen's two-disc Live in New Haven, CT 1986.

This year's compilations include Rock and Roll Doctor: Lowell George Tribute Album. Set for release for the first time ever on vinyl, the album finds Bonnie Raitt, Randy Newman, Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne and others returning to music by the late leader of Little Feat.

When Is Record Store Day in the U.K.?

Doors drummer John Densmore is featured on one of the day's most offbeat releases, a collaboration with hip-hop legend Chuck D of Public Enemy. Their debut album as doPE is called No Country for Old Men and includes 2026's Record Store Day Song of the Year, "Every Tick Tick Tick."

Record Store Day in the U.K. will also be held on April 18. Exclusive U.K. vinyl releases in support of War Child include Fleetwood Mac's The Original Fleetwood Mac; the Cure's Greatest Hits and Acoustic Hits; and All the Roadrunning from Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler and Emmylou Harris, among others.

RECORD STORE DAY 2026 CLASSIC ROCK RELEASES

Here's a look at rock-released releases set to arrive on April 18, 2026 for Record Store Day:

RSD EXCLUSIVES

A-Ha, Analogue 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (2LP)

Alice Cooper, The Revenge of Alice Cooper: Limited Picture Disc (2LP)

Black Sabbath Featuring Tony Iommi, Seventh Star (LP)

The Blasters, Rare Blasts: Studio Outtakes And Movie Music 1979-1985 (LP)

Brian Wilson, On Tour; Imagination (LPs)

Bruce Kulick, Transformer (LP)

Bruce Springsteen, Live From Asbury Park 2024 (5LP)

Bryan Adams, Tough Town (LP)

Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band, Lick My Decals Off, Baby: Deluxe Edition (2LP)

The Cars, Heartbeat City Live (2LP)

Collective Soul, Touch and Go (LP)

Crosby Stills and Nash, The Solo Albums (4LP)

The Cult, Weapon of Choice (LP)

The Cure, Greatest Hits; Acoustic Hits (2LP sets)

The Darkness, One Way Ticket to Birmingham: Live at the NEC (2LP)

David Bowie, Hallo Spaceboy; Excerpts From Outside (LPs)

The Doors, Strange Days 1967: A Work in Progress, Part 2 (LP)

doPE [Doors' John Densmore and Chuck D], No Country for Old Men

Foreigner, Foreigner 4 Live Tour 1981-82 (2LP)

George Harrison, Dark Horse: Zoetrope (LP); Extra Texture: Zoetrope (LP)

Grateful Dead, Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA 6/11/76 (5LP); On a Back Porch, Vol. 3 (LP)

The Jesus And Mary Chain, Some Candy Talking (12" vinyl EP)

Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros, Global a Go-Go (2LP)

John Frusciante, To Only Record Water for Ten Days (2LP)

Joni Mitchell, For the Roses (LP)

Judas Priest, Live in Los Angeles '90 (LP)

Little Feat, Little Feat: Deluxe Edition (2LP)

Mama Cass, Dream a Little Dream: Expanded Edition (LP)

Michael Schenker Group, Best of Live MSG: 1980-1984 (LP)

Misfits, Famous Monsters (LP)

The Modern Lovers, The Modern Lovers (Picture disc LP)

Motorhead, On Parole: Steve Wilson Remix (LP); The Lost Tapes, Vol. 7: Lemmy's 50th Birthday, Live in West Hollywood 1995 (2LP)

Motley Crue, Live Wire: 45th Anniversary (12" vinyl EP)

Muse, Muscle Museum; Muse (12" vinyl EPs)

New York Dolls, One Day It Will Please Us to Remember Even This (2LP)

Pavement, Perfect Sound Forever (10" EP)

Pearl Jam, Pearl Jam React/Respond: Dark Matter Tour (7" and book

Peter Gabriel, "Sledgehammer" (12" Single)

Pink Floyd, Live From the Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975 (4LP or 2CD)

Pixies, Live in Newport (2LP)

Porcupine Tree, We Lost the Skyline (LP)

The Power Station, Raw Power: Live at the Spectrum, Philadelphia (3LP)

Ramones, Live in San Francisco (2LP)

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Live From Koln 1976 (3LP)

Robert Plant, Saving Grace: All That Glitters (12" vinyl EP)

Rod Stewart, Alternate Atlantic Crossing (LP)

Rolling Stones, Big Hits: High Tide and Green Grass (Japanese import LP); "Get Off of My Cloud," "Honky Tonk Women," "Play With Fire," "Heart of Stone," "Mother's Little Helper" and "Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?" (3" records)

Skid Row, Live at the Moscow Music Peace Festival (12" picture disc)

Steely Dan, Alive in America (2LP)

Stray Cats, Rumble in Brixton: Live (2LP)

Stewart Copeland, The Rhythmatist (LP)

Stone Temple Pilots, Live at Rolling Rock 2001 (2LP)

Sugar, File Under Easy Listening: The Singles Collection (3x12" vinyl)

T. Rex, Songs from 'Marc' (LP)

Talking Heads, The CBS/Columbia Demos (2LP)

Todd Rundgren's Runt, The Necessary Cosmic Frenzy (LP)

13th Floor Elevators, We Are Not Live (LP)

Third Eye Blind, Rarities and First Drafts (LP)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, July 16, 1978: Paradise Theater, Boston, MA (LP)

Ultravox, The Re-Mixes (LP)

Van Halen, Live in New Haven, CT 1986 (2LP)

Violent Femmes, The Blind Leading the Naked (LP)

Ween, Europe '90' (3LP)

XTC, Live Boots: Live at Emerald City 1981 (2LP)

Yes, Tales From Topographic Tours (3LP)

RSD FIRST

Bruce Springsteen, Live From Asbury Park 2024 (3CD)

Cream, Wheels of Fire: Live at the Fillmore Auditorium and Winterland Ballroom (3LP)

The dB's, Cycles Per Second: US Tour 2024 (LP)

Def Leppard, Slang (2LP)

Dinosaur Jr, Live in Hollywood 1991: The Green Mind Tour (LP)

Elton John, Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes (LP)

Jerry Garcia, Reflections: 50th Anniversary (3LP)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Live at the Ritz NYC 1981 (LP)

John Lennon, Love Meditation Mixes (3LP)

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks, True (2LP)

King Crimson, Live - Penn State University 29 June 1974 (2LP)

Kiss, A Special Kiss Tour Album (12" vinyl EP)

Mark Knopfler and Emmylou Harris, All the Roadrunning (2LP)

Megadeth, Hidden Treasures (LP)

Neil Young and he Chrome Hearts, The Live Album (2LP)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Archive Vol. 1: 1981-1990 (2LP)

Scott Weiland, Live (LP)

Sonic Youth, Diamond Seas (12" vinyl)

Sex Pistols, Jubilee: 25th Anniversary Edition (LP)

Thin Lizzy, Live in Cleveland 1976 (2LP)

Various artists, Just Tell Me You Love Me: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac (2LP)

Various artists, Rock and Roll Doctor: Lowell George Tribute (2LP)

Weezer, 1192 (LP)

The Who, A Quick One (2LP)

RSD LIMITED RUN / REGIONAL FOCUS

Billy Squier, Tell the Truth: Deluxe (2LP)

Bob Mould, Body of Song: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition (2LP)

Bruce Kulick, Transformer (CD)

Bruford, Feels Good to Me (LP)

Camper Van Beethoven, Tusk (2LP)

The Dream Syndicate, Sketches for Medicine Show (LP)

Gong, Flying Teapot (LP)

Ian Dury and the Blockheads, Live in London 1980 (2LP)

Marshall Crenshaw, The Bootleg Sounds of Marshall Crenshaw: 1984-87 (LP)

Paul Weller, "When Your Garden's Overgrown / Boy About Town": Weller at the BBC Vol. 2 (7" vinyl)

Wire, Read & Burn 03 (LP)

