Quiet Riot is replacing Jizzy Pearl with John Torra, a 23-year-old Long Island-born singer who previously fronted the New Jersey metal group Fire 'N Ice.

"He may be young, but he's dedicated and professional," band manager Regina Banali said in an official statement. "He brings a breath of fresh air that lifts us all, and we couldn't be more excited about the future with him on lead vocals."

Quiet Riot also announced their first concerts with Torra. Stops are scheduled for this fall and then into 2027. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below – along with videos that helped seal the deal for Torra. For more information and tickets, go to Quiet Riot's official website.

Watch John Torra Sing Quiet Riot With Fire 'N Ice

Who Has Replaced Jizzy Pearl in Quiet Riot?

Pearl had two tenures with Quiet Riot, from 2013-16 and from 2019-26. Quiet Riot's most recent lineup, also including long-time bassist Rudy Sarzo, guitarist Alex Grossi and drummer Johnny Kelly, had been together for five years.

The group announced Pearl's departure after the conclusion of their most recent leg of 2026 shows, then received "more than 700 submissions" following an open call for singers. Torra also posted audition videos online, where he gained vocal support.

Key upcoming tour stops include the Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, California, and a string of concerts across South America, among others. Some venues were still to be announced.

Quiet Riot's 1983 breakthrough 'Metal Health' was the first heavy metal album to top the Billboard chart. (Larry Marano, Getty Images) Quiet Riot's 1983 breakthrough 'Metal Health' was the first heavy metal album to top the Billboard chart. (Larry Marano, Getty Images)

"We saw your comments, tags and messages urging us to bring him on board," Regina Banali added, "but what earned John the gig was his undeniable talent. His videos were outstanding — but when he stepped into the room with us, he blew the doors off our songs. We all heard it: an authentic sound that brings our material to life the way it's meant to be heard."

Banali is the widow of Frankie Banali, the late classic-era Quiet Riot drummer who re-started the group in 2010 following founding singer Kevin Dubrow's sudden death. Sarzo took over for Chuck Wright in 2021.

Watch John Torra Sing 'Cum On Feel the Noize'

Quiet Riot's 2026-27 Tour Dates

10/1 — Silver Springs, OK @ Cherokee Event Center

10/3 — St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena

10/16 — West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky a Go Go

10/17 — Anaheim, CA @ The Grove

10/30 — Calgary, Canada @ Grey Eagle Event Center

11/5 — Plano, TX @ Legacy Hall

11/6 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Horseshoe Casino

12/29 — Mount Pleasant, MI — TBA

2/19/27 — Las Vegas, NV — TBA

4/14 — Mexico City, MX @ Circo Valador

4/16 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Auditorio Mayor

4/18 — Lima, Peru @ Teatro Leguia

4/20 — Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Teleton

4/22 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Flores

4/24 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Bangers Open Air

4/25 — Santa Cruz, Bolivia @ Real Santa Cruz

6/24 — Brainerd, MN — TBA

6/26 — Clear Lake, IA — TBA

7/17 — Laughlin, NV — TBA

9/24 — Uncasville, CT — TBA