Watch Queen Perform in Remastered Montreal Concert Film

As difficult as it may be to believe, there was a time when Queen didn't think "Another One Bites the Dust" had much potential.

It took convincing from one of the world's most prominent pop acts for the British rockers to see the light. A fan of the band himself, Michael Jackson encouraged them to release "Another One Bites the Dust" as a single. That advice paid off, to put it mildly — the song spent three weeks in the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, plus another 15 weeks in the Top 10, and also earned them a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

In 1980, Queen embarked on a global tour, bringing "Another One Bites the Dust" with them. Around this time, director Saul Swimmer approached the band about possibly making a concert film and the Montreal Forum in Canada, where Queen performed in 1981, was chosen as the shoot location.

The resulting film was released multiple times over the years, but for the first time ever, has been digitally remastered for IMAX and equipped for 12-channel surround sound, titled Queen Rock Montreal. An exclusive clip from the film, featuring the band performing "Another One Bites the Dust," can be viewed below.

Queen Rock Montreal will be shown in theaters for a limited time, Jan. 18-21. More information about showtimes and tickets can be found here.