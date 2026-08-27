Queen released a 100-second trailer in 4K for the 40th anniversary release of their final concert movie.

Queen: Budapest was shot during the band’s visit to the Soviet Union, marking the first time a Western rock band delivered a stadium event behind the Iron Curtain.

“It’s going to be definitively the most real experience ever of us, Queen, in our glory days,” Brian May said, when the anniversary edition was announced. “I think people will get lost in it and even forget they’re watching a film.”

When Does ‘Queen: Budapest’ Hit Movie Theaters?

The trailer offers glimpses at scenes on and off the stage, filmed on and around July 27, 1986. Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production remastered the footage, which was captured by 17 cameras in total. The audio was also remastered from the original multitrack tapes.

“For years, fans behind the Iron Curtain had been able to listen to Queen music only on illegal cassettes. It was a forbidden thing to listen to rock bands like us, so to see them play in a live show would have been unthinkable,” May said.

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“This concert, when they could finally come and see us live in person and interact with us, was a huge emotional moment for them and also for us. It felt like a very big deal – you could feel that incredible energy,” May added. “There will never be an event quite like that again.”

Queen: Budapest arrives in theaters and some IMAX venues on Oct. 7. A general release follows on Oct. 30 in Blu-ray, DVD, triple-vinyl, double-CD and digital formats. More details and ticket availability can be found on the Queen: Budapest website.

Watch the ‘Queen: Budapest’ Trailer