Prog rock's most prominent artists rarely stayed in one place. From classical explorations to pop detours, the genre's best bands and solo acts realized the importance of moving on in fear of becoming stagnant.

That's a big reason their music took so many chances - whether in album-length conceptual works or more focused individual tracks that packed enough ideas to give many standard-issue artists whiplash.

In the below list of the Best Album by Prog's 15 Biggest Artists, there's a range of ideas to consider: side-long works broken into multiple suites, symphonic works recorded with world-class, prestigious orchestras, early works by bands that would get more popular after they drifted away from progressive music and, of course, plenty of flutes.

It's easy to rattle off the giants of the scene: Genesis, King Crimson, Yes. And make no mistake, they're all here in their glory. But there are also a few artists, loved by prog-rock afficianados but perhaps not as well known to outside audiences, that seldom wavered from their methods. Plus, there's a band that didn't form until long after prog's peak years in the '70s had faded into time.

The Best Album by Prog's 15 Biggest Artists isn't always their most popular; it's occasionally not even their best-selling record. But these LPs are the ones fans reach for repeatedly; they hold a special place in their hearts and record collections because the music deserves and often requires deep listens. It can sometimes seem like an uphill battle with some progressive rock albums. These classics make excellent starting points.