Prince’s ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ Box Set Adds 47 Unreleased Songs

An expanded version of Prince's 1991 comeback album Diamonds and Pearls featuring 47 previously unreleased tracks will be released on Oct. 27.

You can see the complete track listing for the Deluxe Edition below. The disc version will include seven CDs and a Blu-ray featuring concert performances; the vinyl edition features 12 LPs.

The set includes discs dedicated to the remastered original album, remixes and single edits, B-sides and outtakes. There is also never-before-released audio of Prince & the New Power Generation's preview performance of the Diamonds and Pearls tour, recorded at Prince's Minneapolis club Glam Slam in January 1992. New essays and appreciations round out the box.

You can hear the collection's first two previously unreleased tracks, "Alice Through the Looking Glass" and an early mix of "Insatiable," below.

Hear Prince's 'Alice Through the Looking Glass'

Hear Prince's 'Insatiable'

A 7" vinyl box set, limited to 1,991 copies that features six singles from 1991 and 1992, will also be available.

The double-platinum Diamonds and Pearls found Prince and his new backing band the New Power Generation trading drum machines and keyboards of his '80s work for a more organic analog sound. This change helped him quickly recover from the relatively poor commercial and critical performance of 1990's Graffiti Bridge. The 1991 album spawned several successful singles, including "Gett Off," "Cream" and the title track.

The expanded Diamonds and Pearls box set marks the first major project from Prince's estate since the previously unreleased album Welcome 2 America was released in July 2021.

Prince 'Diamonds and Pearls' Super Deluxe Edition Box Set Track Listing

Remastered Album

1. "Thunder"

2. "Daddy Pop"

3. "Diamonds and Pearls"

4. "Cream"

5. "Strollin'"

6. "Willing and Able"

7. "Gett Off"

8. "Walk Don't Walk"

9. "Jughead"

10. "Money Don't Matter 2 Night"

11. "Push"

12. "Insatiable"

13. "Live 4 Love"

Edits and Remixes

1. "Get Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)"

2. "Get Off" (Housestyle)

3. "Violet the Organ Grinder"

4. "Gangster Glam"

5. "Horny Pony"

6. "Cream" (N.P.G. Mix)

7. "Things Have Gotta Change"

8. "Do Your Dance"

9. "Insatiable" (Edit)

10. "Diamonds and Pearls" (Edit)

11. "Money Don't Matter 2 Night" (Edit)

12. "Call the Law"

13. "Willing and Able" (Edit)

14. "Willing and Able" (Video Version)

15. "Thunder" (DJ Fade)

Vault I

1. "Schoolyard"

2. "My Tender Heart"

3. "Pain"

4. "Streetwalker"

5. "Lauriann"

6. "Darkside"

7. "Insatiable" (Early Mix - Full Version)

8. "Glam Slam '91"

9. "Live 4 Love" (Early Version)

10. "Cream" (Take 2)

11. "Skip to My You My Darling"

12. "Diamonds and Pearls" (Long Version)

Vault II

1. "Daddy Pop" (12" Version)

2. "Martika's Kitchen"

3. "Spirit"

4. "Open Book"

5. "Work That Fat"

6. "Horny Pony" (Version 2)

7. "Something Funky (This House Comes)" (Band Version)

8. "Hold Me"

9. "Blood on the Sheets"

10. "The Last Dance (Bang Pow Zoom and the Whole Nine)"

11. "Don't Say U Love Me"

12. "Get Blue"

13. "Tip O' My Tongue"

14. "The Voice"

15. "Trouble"

16. "Alice Through the Looking Glass"

17. "Standing at the Altar"

18. "Hey U"

19. "Letter 4 Miles"

20. "I Pledge Allegiance To Your Love"

21. "Thunder Ballet"

Glam Slam 1992

1. "Thunder"

2. "Daddy Pop"

3. "Diamonds and Pearls"

4. "Willing and Able"

5. "Jughead"

6. "The Sacrifice of Victor"

7. "Nothing Compares 2 U"

8. "Thieves in the Temple"

9. "Sexy M.F."

10. "Insatiable"

11. "Cream" / "Well Done" / "I Want U" / "In the Socket" (Medley)

12. "1999" / "Baby I'm a Star" / "Push" (Medley)

13. "Gett Off"

14. "Gett Off" (Houstyle)

Blu-ray

1. "Thunder" [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

2. "Daddy Pop" [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

3. "Diamonds and Pearls" [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

4. "Willing and Able" [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

5. "Jughead" [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

6. "The Sacrifice of Victor" [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

7. "Nothing Compares 2 U" [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

8. "Thieves in the Temple" [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

9. "Sexy M.F." [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

10. "Insatiable" [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

11. "Cream" / "Well Done" / "I Want U" / "In the Socket" (Medley) [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

12. "1999" / "Baby I'm a Star" / "Push" (Medley) [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

13. "Gett Off" [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

14. "Gett Off" (Houstyle) [Live at Glam Slam, 1992, Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992 – Blu-ray]

15. "Let's Go Crazy" / "Baby I'm a Star" / "Push" (Medley) [Special Olympics, Metrodome, Minneapolis, Minnesota, July 1991, soundcheck - Blue-ray]

16. "Diamonds and Pearls" [Special Olympics, Metrodome, Minneapolis, Minnesota, July 1991, show – July 20, 1991 – Blu-ray]

17. "Let's Go Crazy" / "Baby I'm a Star" / "Push" (Medley) [Special Olympics, Metrodome, Minneapolis, Minnesota, July 1991, show – July 2 - Blue-ray]

18. "Introduction" [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

19. "Thunder" (Live) [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

20. "Gett Off" [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

21. "Cream" [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

22. "Diamonds and Pearls" [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

23. "Dr. Feelgood" (Live) [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

24. "Call the Law" [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

25. "Willing and Able" [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

26. "Jughead" (Live) [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

27. "Insatiable" [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

28. "Strollin'" [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

29. "Money Don't Matter 2 Night" [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]

30. "Live 4 Love" (Live) [Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection – Blu-ray]