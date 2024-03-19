Pretenders Announce 2024 Solo US Tour Dates

Pretenders will hit the road hard this year, beginning with a string of solo U.S. tour dates that begins July 13 in Red Bank, New Jersey.

From there, the band will head west across the States, stopping in cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco and more.

You can view a list of show dates below. A fan presale will launch on March 20, followed by general on sale March 22.

More 2024 Touring Plans for the Pretenders

In addition to their solo shows, the Pretenders will also appear as support for Foo Fighters in several cities. (Those dates are also viewable in the list below.)

Following their U.S trek, the Pretenders will then head overseas to begin a stretch of solo European and U.K. dates that were rescheduled after frontwoman Chrissie Hynde said she'd need time to handle a knee injury.

READ MORE: How 'Back on the Chain Gang' Gave Purpose to Grieving Pretenders

"We're champing at the bit to get back on the road, but looks like we're gonna have to hold tight for a while," she said in a statement posted to the Pretenders' website. "I have a knee injury which will have to be dealt with first. I was hoping I could limp through the next six weeks, but it's just getting worse. (I'll spare you the gory details…) ... So sorry for the inconvenience but look forward to seeing you then."

The Pretenders, 2024 US Tour Dates

July 13 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

July 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

July 16 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

July 17 - New York, NY - Citi Field * supporting Foo Fighters

July 19 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

July 21 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

July 23 - Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

July 25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park (supporting Foo Fighters)

July 26 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

July 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field (supporting Foo Fighters)

July 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

July 31 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

Aug. 1 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Aug. 3 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (supporting Foo Fighters)

Aug. 6 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 7 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Aug. 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Financial Theatre

Aug. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium (supporting Foo Fighters)

Aug. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Aug. 14 - Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock

Aug. 16 - Portland, OR @ Providence Park (supporting Foo Fighters)

Aug. 18 - Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park (supporting Foo Fighters)

