It’s official: Phil Collins will enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a second time.

After previously earning induction in 2010 as a member of Genesis, Collins will earn enshrinement as a solo artist with the Hall’s 2026 class. Becoming a multi-inductee will place Collins in rarified rock air, among such legends as Eric Clapton, Stevie Nicks, each of the Beatles and his former bandmate, Peter Gabriel.

After the news was announced, the acclaimed singer/drummer shared his reaction via social media.

"Obviously I’m pleased and honored to be inducted," Collins wrote in his brief message. "It wraps up what has been a wonderful life in music."

Phil Collins' Hall of Fame Credentials

Collins was one of the most commercially successful artists of the ‘80s and early ‘90s, even as he balanced his solo career with his work in Genesis. Collins sold more than 34 million albums in the U.S. alone, scored seven chart-topping singles and won eight Grammy Awards as a solo artist. His impressive list of solo hits includes such timeless tracks as one "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now),” "Another Day in Paradise,” “One More Night” and “In the Air Tonight.”

READ MORE: Rock Stars Inducted Into the Hall of Fame More Than Once

When Genesis was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, the band opted not to play – a decision largely due to Collins’ failing health. Instead, Phish performed two Genesis songs in the band’s honor. Collins’ chronic conditions, including severe nerve damage and type 2 diabetes, make it highly unlikely that he’ll perform at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. His last performance took place on March 26, 2022 at the O2 Arena in London, part of the Genesis The Last Domino? Tour.