Peter Gabriel Unveils Title Track for Upcoming Album ‘i/o’

Peter Gabriel has released "i/o," the title track from his upcoming album.

In a press release, Gabriel noted that "i/o" is "a song about the interconnectedness of everything ... so, it's pretty lovely that we are all connected here, isn't it?"

The song features the Soweto Gospel Choir, which was recorded at High Seas Studios in South Africa, while Gabriel recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and the Beehive in London. "The older I get, I probably don't get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole," Gabriel noted. "If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there's something to learn?'

You can listen to "i/o" below.

The upcoming album is Gabriel's first LP of new material in over a decade. It also marks the former Genesis singer's 10th solo album.

The arrival of "i/o" continues Gabriel's trend of releasing new music in correlation to the lunar cycle, with a new song arriving each full moon. "A simple way of thinking about where we fit into all of this is looking up at the sky ... and the moon has always drawn me to it," the singer said in an earlier press release.

Gabriel is also putting out two different versions of each song from i/o: one called the "Dark-Side Mix" and the other named "Bright-Side Mix." "I'm lucky to have two of the world's best mix engineers; Tchad Blake and Mark 'Spike' Stent, working with me on the music from i/o," the singer explained. "Rather than choosing only one of their mixes to release, I have decided that people should be able to hear all the great work that they are both doing."

An official release date for i/o has yet to be announced. Gabriel will embark on a worldwide tour in May, with North American dates starting in September.