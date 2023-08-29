Peter Frampton Announces More U.S. Tour Dates

Peter Frampton has announced more U.S. tour dates for this fall.

Eight more concerts have been added to the guitarist's 2023 Never Say Never tour, beginning Nov. 9 in Louisville, Kentucky, and ending Nov. 22 in Nashville, Frampton's home base.

"I wanted to thank all who came to the Never Say Never tour this summer. I can't thank you enough for your love and encouragement at every show!" Frampton wrote on his social media. "I'm just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can see us!"

You can view the full list of dates and locations below. More information about tickets can be found on Frampton's site.

Peter Frampton's Farewell Tour That Wasn't

Frampton's Never Say Never tour started in June, a surprise to many given that he had previously announced a diagnosis of inclusion body myositis (IBM), a degenerative disease of the muscles, and embarked on a farewell tour. But as he told UCR earlier in 2023, he's still feeling well enough for the road.

"I'm allowed to change my mind — that I wanted to quit while I was ahead and could still play at the top of my game," he explained. "And things have slipped a little, but my band said, 'What are you talking about? We can't notice any difference.' So I said, 'Well, I know,' because of the choices that I would make in an ad-lib solo, which is what I do all night. My choices are different, but they're not worse. It's just a different way of playing. It's challenging — I love a challenge, and it's almost more enjoyable."

Peter Frampton, Never Say Never Tour Fall 2023

Nov. 9 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

Nov. 11 - Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi

Nov. 13 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

Nov. 15 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Nov. 17 - Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

Nov. 18 - Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

Nov. 20 - Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

Nov. 22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium