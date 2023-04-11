Peter Frampton Announces ‘Never Say Never’ US Tour
Peter Frampton has announced a new U.S. tour titled Never Say Never.
The trek will begin on June 21 in Huber Heights, Ohio, and run until Aug. 19 in Sandy, Utah. A complete list of tour dates is available below.
Frampton, who revealed a diagnosis of inclusion-body myositis in early 2019, embarked on a Finale Tour later that year. In the fall of 2022, he performed a series of shows in Europe and the U.K., including a sold-out performance at London's Royal Albert Hall. In January, he performed at the Tucker Theater at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville. He now says he's feeling well enough to hit the road once more.
“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, 'Never Say Never' and I am always full of hope for the impossible," Frampton said in a press release. "I'm very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I'm so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter."
Tickets for the upcoming concerts will be available beginning April 14.
Peter Frampton, Never Say Never Tour 2023
June 21 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
June 24 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 27 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 28 - St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
June 30 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
July 2 - Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park
July 3 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live
July 13 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 15 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
July 16 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 18 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 20 - Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
July 22 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater
July 23 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
July 25 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
July 26 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
July 28 - Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center
July 29 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
Aug. 10 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
Aug.12 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
Aug. 13 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
Aug. 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Aug. 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl
Aug. 19 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater