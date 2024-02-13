Pearl Jam Announces 2024 Global Tour
Pearl Jam has announced 2024 tour dates.
The expansive trek will begin May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The band will then make their way through several U.S. locations before taking the tour overseas to the U.K. and Europe. They'll return to the States in August, hitting major east coast cities like New York, Philadelphia and Boston, followed by a run of Australian shows scheduled for November.
A complete list of concert dates is available below.
In regards to live performing, the last few years have been sparse for Pearl Jam. In 2023, the played just eight shows across the U.S. They've also not released a new album since 2020's Gigaton, but frontman Eddie Vedder has said the band isn't all that concerned with being top dog in the industry.
"At the risk of sounding whatever, we haven’t had an issue selling tickets over the years," he told The New York Times Magazine in 2022, shortly before releasing his third solo album, Earthling. "If there’s been ebbs and flows in the amount of people that care, we've had enough people that cared and continued to care that we haven't noticed. I don't know if that's been for better or worse. At least we're not chasing anything."
New Music Coming From Pearl Jam
Accompanying Pearl Jam on the road this year will be a brand new album, Dark Matter, which will arrive on April 19. It was produced by Andrew Watt, who's recent output includes records by Ozzy Osbourne, the Rolling Stones and Iggy Pop.
“It's a lot heavier than you'd expect," guitarist Mike McCready said this year. "There's the melody and energy of the first couple of records."
Pearl Jam, 2024 Tour Dates
May 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 13 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
May 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
May 22 - Los Angeles, CA, @ Kia Forum
May 25 - Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival
May 28 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
May 30 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 25 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Co-Op Live
June 29 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 2 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne
July 3, 2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne
July 6 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
July 8 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
July 11 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
July 13 - Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival
Aug. 22 - Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Aug. 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Sept. 3 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 4 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 15 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Sept. 17 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Nov. 8 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Go Media Stadium
Nov. 13 - Gold Coast, Australia @ Heritage Bank Stadium
Nov. 16 - Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
Nov. 21 - Sydney, Australia @ Giants Stadium
