Watch Paul Stanley’s Fiery Movie Screen Test: ‘You Son of a B—-!’

Footage of Paul Stanley's 1982 audition for a movie role has emerged on the internet.

In the video below - posted to Instagram by KissOnVinyl - the Kiss star can be seen reading lines from the movie Someone to Watch Over Me, which was eventually released in 1987.

"You need money, you come to me," Stanley dramatically declares. "Who the f--- do you think you are raising cash without coming to me?"

When his off-screen reading partner replies that he is buying Stanley's character out, the "Love Gun" singer explodes: "F-- the contract, you son of a bitch! Two years ago you were begging me for money, no one would touch you. ...Don't turn around when I'm talking to you!"

Read More: Top 10 Paul Stanley Inspirational Songs

Judging from the dialogue, Stanley was auditioning for the role of Joey Venza in the Ridley Scott-directed thriller. The part ultimately went to Andreas Katsulas, best known for his performances on Babylon 5 and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

If the 1982 date on the video is correct, the screen test took place a year before Stanley and his Kiss bandmates took off their face paint and revealed their true identities on the Lick It Up album cover.

How Paul Stanley Reacted to Gene Simmons' Film Career

In the mid-'80s, Stanley and his sole remaining founding Kiss bandmate, Gene Simmons, came into conflict because Stanley thought Simmons was spending too much time on his own film career, which peaked with a role as the villain in 1984's Tom Selleck-starring Runaway.

Angered about having to keep the band afloat largely by himself, Stanley confronted Simmons about the issue during the recording of 1987's Crazy Nights. The bassist agreed to work harder and even bought Stanley an apology present.

"When we shot the video for 'Reason to Live,' the storyline involved a beautiful woman blowing up a car. It was a black Porsche 928," Stanley recalled in his 2014 book Face the Music. "And I drove it home from the video shoot, compliments of Gene."

Watch the 'Someone to Watch Over Me' Trailer