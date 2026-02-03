Paul Simon has announced a 20-date tour for this summer.

The shows follow the singer-songwriter's A Quiet Celebration Tour of the U.S. in 2025. The new concerts will take place across North America.

All of the upcoming shows are scheduled to be performed at outside venues in June and July.

The concerts will be divided into two parts; the first will feature a performance of Simon's latest album, 2023's Seven Psalms, in its entirety.

Paul Simon in concert in 1980

Following the 33-minute section and an intermission, he will then play some of his best-known songs from throughout his long career.

Why Paul Simon Started Touring Again

Simon originally announced his retirement after a 2018-19 tour, citing hearing issues that he said made it difficult to perform live.

Those issues were somewhat resolved, leading Simon to undertake a multi-city tour in 2025 that included 50 shows. Many of those concerts took place over several nights in the same city.

Where Is Paul Simon Playing in 2026?

Simon's 2026 tour is more expansive, though it's currently limited to 20 shows.

The 2026 A Quiet Celebration Tour dates start on June 4 in Palo Alto, California, and continue throughout North America with stops in Cincinnati, Toronto, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

The tour wraps up on July 18 with a performance in Highland Park, Illinois. You can see all of Simon's 2026 concert dates below.

Who Is Playing With Paul Simon on His 2026 Tour?

Simon's band for the 2026 concerts includes his wife Edie Brickell on vocals, guitarists Mark Stewart and Gyan Riley, bassist Bakithi Kumalo, saxophonist Andy Snitzer, percussionist Jamey Haddad, keyboardist Mick Rossi, drummer Matt Chamberlin, flute player Nancy Stagnitta (flute), viola player Caleb Burhans and cellist Eugene Friesen.

Tickets for Simon's 2026 concerts will go on sale Feb. 6. You can find more information about the shows at Simon's website.

Paul Simon 2026 A Quiet Celebration Tour

June 4 - Frost Amphitheater, Palo Alto, CA

June 7 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

June 9 - Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego, CA

June 12 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison CO

June 13 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison CO

June 16 - Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

June 18 - PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati, OH

June 20 - Meadow Brook Amphitheater, Rochester Mills, MI

June 23 - Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

June 5 - RBC Amphitheater, Toronto, CA

June 27 - Tanglewood, Lenox, Mass

June 30 - BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

July 3 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel Woods, NY

July 5 - The Mann Center, Philadelphia, PA

July 8 - Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

July 11 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

July 13 - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta GA

July 15 - FirstBank Amphitheatre, Franklin, TN

July 17 - Ravinia, Highland Park, IL

July 18 - Ravinia, Highland Park, IL