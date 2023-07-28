Listen to Paul Rodgers’ New Single, ‘Take Love’

Paul Rodgers has released "Take Love," the second single from his upcoming album Midnight Rose.

The song will be recognizable to fans: Rodgers performed it several times while on tour with Queen in the '00s, but this is the first time it appears in studio form.

You can listen to "Take Love" below.

Rodgers is scheduled to release Midnight Rose, his first solo LP since 2000's Electric, on Sept. 22. "My new album Midnight Rose grew from sparks of ideas I had," the singer said in a previous press release. "The sparks developed into a raging fire when the band and everyone involved brought their absolute 'A' game. I think it is my best album to date. I like it, I hope you do too."

Of the eight tracks on Midnight Rose, seven were written by Rodgers; the eighth, "Living It Up," the LP's first single, was co-written with Rodgers' bassist Todd Ronning and drummer Rick Fedyk.

This is the first time Rodgers is working with Sun Records, a label that looms large in the singer's musical upbringing. “They introduced me to musicians Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter, Elvis Presley and many others who set me on my musical adventures,” he said.

"We have heard one consistent comment throughout the record-making process, and it’s that Paul has never sounded better," added Dominic Pandiscia of the Primary Wave/Sun Label Group. "I couldn’t agree more."