Paul Rodgers Says He Refused Rock Hall Invitation

Paul Rodgers has revealed that he was invited to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but turned down the offer.

The singer has credentials that are seemingly worthy of induction. Rodgers’ bands Free and Bad Company have sold a combined 40 million albums worldwide, and he spent five years fronting Queen, who was inducted into the Hall in 2001.

Rodgers, regarded as one of rock’s greatest voices, has regularly appeared on lists of Hall of Fame snubs. But, as the singer revealed to radio host Eddie Trunk, he turned down an offer to join the institution.

READ MORE: Why Paul Rodgers Didn't Perform 'All Right Now' for 18 Years

“Years and years ago, Ahmet Ertegun who was the head of Atlantic Records [and a co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame] said to me, ‘Paul, we’re making this museum of rock 'n' roll. Do you guys want to be part of it?’ And I said, ‘What, a museum of rock 'n' roll? What’s it called?’ He said, ‘The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.’”

“I don’t think rock 'n' roll belongs in a museum,” Rodgers responded, turning down Ertegun’s offer. The singer claims he was asked again “a couple of times” but refused.

“It doesn’t affect my daily life. It doesn’t affect what I do in any way at all,” Rodgers noted regarding his absence from the Hall.

Paul Rodgers Has No Plans to Tour Behind New Solo Album

Rodgers recently released Midnight Rose, his first solo album in nearly 25 years. The singer has been plagued by health issues over the past decade, including multiple strokes and surgery to remove plaque clogging one of his arteries. Even though Rodgers is reportedly feeling good these days, he admitted to Trunk that he has “no plans to tour.”

“We might tape something acoustically for the fans, instead of having to take it on the road and do the dog and pony show,” noted Rodgers' wife, Cynthia Kereluk, who co-produced Midnight Rose.