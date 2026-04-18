Paul McCartney has confirmed that his upcoming album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, will contain a duet with Ringo Starr called "Home to Us."

On Thursday evening, McCartney and producer Andrew Watt hosted a listening session for a small audience, explaining how each song on the album came about. When McCartney got to "Home to Us," he noted that Starr's involvement happened late in the process and wasn't exactly straightforward.

"I saw Ringo and said I worked with this guy Andrew," McCartney said (via Billboard). "Ringo came over to Andrew's studio and played a little bit of drums."

A Bit of Confusion

Starr was then apparently under the impression that he'd provided enough for Watt to continue with the song's creation, but McCartney wanted more.

"I think Ringo thought that all he had to do was play a little bit of drums, and Andrew would make some marvelous thing out of it," McCartney said (via Variety). He then asked Watt to pull up Starr's contribution, "just see what he did, out of curiosity...I thought, 'Wow, that's really good...We should make the track that Ringo hoped, and then get it over to him and complete the circle.'"

McCartney then crafted a demo with lyrics about growing up in Liverpool, sent it to Starr and asked him to sing on it.

But Starr, who misunderstood the request, only sang on the chorus, which led McCartney to believe he didn't care for the song at all. After some much-needed discussion, Starr came back to the studio to add more drums and finish the singing. (More vocals by the Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde and Texas' Sharleen Spiteri were also added to the track.)

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"It's a duet," McCartney said at the listening session, officially confirming something that many Beatle fans have longed for. "It was really nice, because we've never done that. Ringo's never just taken a duet with one of the Beatles, you know? So, there you go. We had it."

The Boys of Dungeon Lane will be released on May 29.