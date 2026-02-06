Paul McCartney's 12-song companion album to the new Wings documentary will include three previously unheard songs. Man on the Run: Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack is set for release on Feb. 27.

He's streaming "Arrow Through Me (Rough Mix)" and "Live And Let Die (Rockshow)" from the LP exclusively on Amazon. Preorders are already underway. Check out the complete track listing and artwork for the album below.

Man on the Run was directed by the award-winning Morgan Neville and explores McCartney's post-Beatles career in the '70s. The previously unheard material includes a demo of Wings' chart-topping 1976 single "Silly Love Songs," "Gotta Sing Gotta Dance" from 1973's James Paul McCartney TV special and the rough mix of "Arrow Through Me," a Top 30 U.S. hit from 1979's Back to the Egg.

'One of the Biggest Acts of the Decade'

"When people talk about the biggest acts of the 1970s, the list rarely includes Paul McCartney," Neville said in an official statement. "Not because he wasn't big – he was undeniably one of the biggest acts of the decade – but because of what he'd already done."

Neville added: "Paul had been in the biggest band in the world, which in turn had created itself its own gravitational force. In my film, Man on the Run, I wanted to look at Paul's impossible run from that long shadow of the Beatles."

Man on the Run: Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released in a variety of formats, including digital, compact disc, black vinyl, New York taxi yellow vinyl (through Jack White's Third Man Records) and tangerine peel orange vinyl (through Amazon). The film is also due for release on Feb. 27 on Prime Video, following a limited theatrical run on Feb. 19.

All vinyl releases are packaged with a movie poster, designed by Aubrey "Po" Powell of Hipgnosis. His design studio also oversaw the cover art for eight Wings albums, including 1973's career best-selling Band on the Run and 1978's Wings Greatest.

Paul McCartney, 'Man on the Run: Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack' Track Listing

"Silly Love Songs (Demo)"

"That Would Be Something" (2011 Remaster)

"Long Haired Lady" (2012 Remaster)

"Too Many People" (2012 Remaster)

"Big Barn Bed" (2018 Remaster)

"Gotta Sing Gotta Dance"

"Live and Let Die (Rockshow)"

"Band on the Run" (2010 Remaster)

"Arrow Through Me (Rough Mix) "

"Mull of Kintyre" (2016 Remaster)

"Coming Up" (2011 Remaster)

"Let Me Roll It" (2010 Remaster)

