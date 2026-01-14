Amazon MGM Studios has announced Man on the Run, featuring rarely seen Paul McCartney footage, extraordinary archival materials and new interviews focusing on his post-Beatles years with Wings.

Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville's film will be released in select theaters and subsequently made available Feb. 27 on Prime Video. McCartney served as an executive producer. Preview the trailer from Man on the Run below.

"Neville chronicles McCartney's solo career as the iconic musician faces emotional, artistic, and personal challenges – all while defining a new decade of music," according to a news release. He's best known for 20 Feet From Stardom, Won't You Be My Neighbor? and the Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner.

How Successful Were Paul McCartney and Wings?

The core trio of McCartney, his wife Linda McCartney and Moody Blues alum Denny Laine were part of every Wings lineup between 1971-81. Together, they released five consecutive U.S. No. 1 albums, 14 American Top 10 singles and six Billboard chart-topping singles.

Linda died in 1998, following a diagnosis of breast cancer. Laine passed away in 2023, but not before giving a new interview for Man on the Run. Neville also spoke with Sean Lennon, son of McCartney's Beatles bandmate John Lennon and Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders, among others.

This 115-minute movie is part of a year-long release schedule that includes exclusive music and merch drops after McCartney and Universal Music Group formed a new partnership with Amazon. McCartney's book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run and a definitive Wings anthology were released in November. He wrapped up his scheduled Got Back dates last fall, as well. No new shows have been confirmed.

