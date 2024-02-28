Watch Paul McCartney’s NSFW Foreigner Rock Hall Endorsement

Foreigner recently received their first nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and they've been working overtime to prove they're worthy of induction. The rockers recently received a campaign endorsement from a friend in a high place: Paul McCartney.

The former Beatle made a short, NSFW video in which he expressed his incredulity over Foreigner's Hall of Fame exclusion. "Foreigner not in the Hall of Fame? What the fuck?" McCartney asks before chirping at the camera.

Foreigner shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. You can watch it below.

What is Foreigner's Connection to Paul McCartney?

There's a key family connection linking Foreigner to McCartney. Foreigner guitarist and chief songwriter Mick Jones is the stepfather of super-producer Mark Ronson, who's worked with the likes of Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars and, recently, on the Barbie soundtrack. Ronson was also one of four producers who worked on McCartney's 2013 album New.

Ronson has enlisted several of his famous friends to campaign for Foreigner's Rock Hall induction, including Dave Grohl, Slash and Jack Black. The producer explained the ongoing effort on a recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where he also aired the McCartney clip.

"He [McCartney] sent me this video back that is his endorsement of Foreigner, but ... there's some stuff that you've never seen Paul McCartney do before," Ronson told Fallon. "I've never seen Paul McCartney curse. He's a knight! ... I don't want to be the first person to ever post a video of Paul McCartney dropping an f-bomb."

Foreigner's Rock Hall Odds

While there's no way of predicting Foreigner's chances of getting into the Rock Hall, it's clear that fans want to see them inducted. The rockers are currently sitting at No. 2 on the ongoing fan vote, below Ozzy Osbourne and above Peter Frampton. Fans can vote every day through April 26 for their top seven artists, and the top five artists will be added to a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied among all other ballots to determine the Rock Hall class of 2024.