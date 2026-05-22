Paul McCartney was a special surprise guest for the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and the rocker made a little history while there.

The announcement of Colbert’s cancellation came last July, just days after the TV host criticized Paramount (parent company of his network, CBS), for reaching a $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump. Since then, Colbert – who has hosted The Late Show since taking over from David Letterman in 2011 – has embarked on a prolonged farewell, which has included a cavalcade of stars from TV, film and music.

Colbert saved the best for last, as his final show featured many celebrity cameos, including Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds and Tim Meadows. Still, McCartney’s performance was undoubtedly the most exciting moment of the night.

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Paul McCartney Steps Back on the Ed Sullivan Stage

Who would be Colbert’s final guest was a topic of speculation leading up to the show. Many predicted that it could be Pope Leo XIV – a man the host once described as his “white whale” guest. Colbert joked that the Pope had been booked but refused to come out of his dressing room due to a disagreement over snacks.

"The pope, who was definitely my guest tonight, has canceled!" Colbert remarked. "Who's going to be my last guest now?"

"Hey, Stephen, what about me?" responded McCartney, walking onstage to loud applause. The men then sat down for a traditional late-night interview, but the conversation was anything but.

McCartney’s appearance marked a major full-circle musical moment. Colbert’s Late Show is filmed in the Ed Sullivan Theater, the same place the Beatles famously made their U.S. television debut in 1964. That performance had a seismic effect on popular culture and is still regarded as one of the biggest moments in rock history.

READ MORE: When the Beatles Changed Everything on 'The Ed Sullivan Show'

Unsurprisingly, the Beatles’ landmark Sullivan performance was a major topic during the Colbert interview, with McCartney even gifting the host a signed and framed photo from the historic night. The two also discussed various other things, including the upcoming Beatles biopics (McCartney joked that he’s culture than the actor who will be portraying him, Paul Mescal.)

Later, McCartney helped deliver the final musical performance in Late Show history, playing a rendition of the Beatles’ classic “Hello, Goodbye” alongside Colbert, Elvis Costello and the show’s former band leader, Jon Batiste. It was a joyous end to the program, as all of the Late Show staff flooded the stage to sing and dance during the song's refrain. See a clip in the video below.