Paul McCartney and Wings’ ‘One Hand Clapping’ Album Announced

Paul McCartney and Wings' long-bootlegged One Hand Clapping album will finally get an official release.

The sessions were recorded in August 1974 at Abbey Road Studios when the band went into the venue to lay down some music for a documentary and a possible live record. The 55-minute show aired later that year but has been rarely seen since then. The accompanying record, however, has remained a favorite bootleg album for decades. The official release will arrive on June 14.

Paul and Linda McCartney were joined by Wings members Danny Laine, Jimmy McCulloch and Geoff Britton.

The project was recorded in four days by McCartney and Wings, who performed live-in-the-studio versions of favorites such as "Jet," "Maybe I'm Amazed" and "Band on the Run." The upcoming album features the tracks recorded for the show plus several numbers made off-camera.

What's on Paul McCartney and Wings' 'One Hand Clapping' Album?

The group was still at the top of the charts with the Band on the Run album when they started conceiving One Hand Clapping. While many of the songs they performed during the sessions come from that LP, they also dipped into the past.

In addition to some earlier McCartney material ("My Love"), Wings also covered a few Beatles songs ("The Long and Winding Road," "Blackbird") and '50s cuts that helped form McCartney's rock 'n' roll foundation, including "Blue Moon of Kentucky," "Twenty Flight Rock" and "Peggy Sue."

Some of these tracks have appeared on other McCartney archival projects over the years, but the release of One Hand Clapping marks the first time they've been collected in full.

The set will be available in several formats, including vinyl and CD editions and digital. You can see the track listing below.

Paul McCartney and Wings' 'One Hand Clapping' Track Listing

Disc 1

1. One Hand Clapping

2. Jet

3. Soily

4. C Moon

5. Maybe I’m Amazed

6. My Love

7. Bluebird

8. Let’s Love

9. All Of You

10. I’ll Give You a Ring

11. Band on the Run

12. Live and Let Die

13. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

14. Baby Face

Disc 2

1. Let Me Roll It

2. Blue Moon of Kentucky

3. Power Cut

4. Love My Baby

5. Let It Be

6. The Long and Winding Road/Lady Madonna

7. Junior’s Farm

8. Sally G

9. Tomorrow

10. Go Now

11. Wild Life

12. Hi, Hi, Hi

Disc 3

1. Blackpool

2. Blackbird

3. Country Dreamer

4. Twenty Flight Rock

5. Peggy Sue

6. I’m Gonna Love You Too