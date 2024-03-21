Ozzy Osbourne Says Rock Hall Nomination Is ‘Driving Me Mad’

Ozzy Osbourne admits his pending nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame weighs heavily on his mind.

Though the legendary singer was previously inducted as a member of Black Sabbath, he’s up for the honor again as a solo artist. It’s an achievement Osbourne is hoping for, even if he doesn't think it'll happen.

“It’s been driving me mad,” the Prince of Darkness confessed during an interview with Rolling Stone. “It’s an honor that I’m nominated, but I’m not expecting to get in. There’s Mariah Carey, there’s Cher, Lenny Kravitz. I’m up against some serious people. If I get in, I get in. If I don’t, I don’t.”

Osbourne has been plagued by health issues in recent years, to the point he’s had to retire from the road. The rocker dreams of returning to the stage, but his body is simply not up to the rigors of performing.

“I would love to, but I can’t stand up right,” Osbourne admitted. “Maybe I’ll do something one day. I miss it terribly.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performances are much shorter than typical concerts, usually only lasting a few songs. Could Ozzy return to the stage if he was inducted?

“Maybe,” he noted. “We’ll see.”

Ozzy Osbourne Is 'Dying to Make More Music'

“I always gotta be doing something, or it drives me crazy,” Osbourne admitted to Rolling Stone. “I’ve got a haunted head.”

Though the Prince of Darkness can’t perform, he certainly hasn’t stopped making music. Most recently he collaborated with Billy Morrison on the song “Crack Cocaine,” the second single from Morrison’s upcoming album.

Osbourne is also hoping to record some new tunes of his own.

“I’m waiting for [producer] Andrew Watt to give me a call,” he admitted. “He’s been working with Lady Gaga. I’m dying to make more music.”