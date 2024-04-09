Ozzy Osbourne to Co-Host New Web Show ‘The Madhouse Chronicles’

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison will co-host a new internet show called The Madhouse Chronicles starting this month.

Morrison announced the show on Tuesday’s episode of The Osbournes Podcast. "Our new show, The Madhouse Chronicles, is dropping this April,” he said. “Join us as we sit back in the Osbourne madhouse, reacting to the wildest internet clips and diving into topics like aliens, drugs, conspiracies and rock ’n’ roll.”

Interested viewers can sign up for early access to the Osbourne Media House, which will include limited-edition merch and re-released 4K episodes of The Osbournes reality show, which originally ran from 2002 to 2005.

Who Else Has Billy Morrison Played With?

Prior to joining Idol’s band as a rhythm guitarist in 2010, Morrison served as the Cult’s touring bassist from 2001 to 2002. In 2002, he also formed the hard rock supergroup Camp Freddy with Dave Navarro and Matt Sorum.

Morrison has worked with Osbourne several times over the years, and the two currently co-host the SiriusXM talk show Ozzy Speaks. Osbourne and Idol lead guitarist Steve Stevens both appeared on Morrison’s 2015 song “Gods,” and they reprised their roles on his new song “Crack Cocaine,” released last month.

“Crack Cocaine” will appear on Morrison’s upcoming album, The Morrison Project, out April 19. The star-studded LP will feature Idol, Corey Taylor, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos and John 5.

“One of the greatest things about writing this album was being able to let my guest singers do their own thing,” Morrison said in a statement. “I would send them the track with no guidelines and just had them do whatever they felt. I think that gave those songs an energy and a life force that would not be there if I had tried to get involved in their lyrics or their melodies. And I loved everything they all did!”