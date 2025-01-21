‘One to One: John & Yoko’ Documentary Gets IMAX Release Date

One to One: John & Yoko, the new Kevin Macdonald documentary chronicling a pivotal 18 months for one of rock’s most famous couples, will get an exclusive IMAX release on April 11, followed by an HBO airing and Max streaming debut in late 2025, Deadline reports.

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to the film, which will revisit the year and a half that Lennon and Ono lived in New York’s Greenwich Village between 1971 and 1973. It includes previously unseen material and newly restored footage of Lennon’s Aug. 30, 1972 performance at Madison Square Garden as part of the One to One benefit concert. Lennon’s two performances that day marked his final full-length concerts, and they later appeared on the posthumous 1986 album Live in New York City. The couple's son, Sean Ono Lennon, oversaw the concert’s audio remastering for the movie.

The One to One benefit show, which also featured Stevie Wonder and Roberta Flack, raised money for residents of Staten Island's Willowbrook State School for children with intellectual disabilities. Lennon and Ono were inspired to participate after a damning exposé from Geraldo Rivera revealed the school’s horrifying and abusive conditions.

“I am personally thrilled to be back with the Magnolia and HBO teams to be giving One to One: John & Yoko the ambitious theatrical release that I always dreamed of for this film,” said Macdonald, whose filmography also includes 1999’s Oscar-winning One Day in September, 2012’s Marley and 2018’s Whitney. “This is a movie about music and love and politics and about immersing yourself in the year of 1972 — a period in time that feels uncannily like the world we are currently inhabiting. And more than anything else I’m grateful to Sean Lennon and Mercury Studios for entrusting the incredible One to One concert to me.”

News of One to One’s theatrical release arrives one day before the North American release of Midas Man, the biopic of late Beatles manager Brian Epstein. The film, which stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, will be available direct-to-consumer via Olyn.