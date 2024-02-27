Noel Gallagher Shot Down Oasis Rock Hall Bid 7 Years Before Liam

Liam Gallagher recently made it clear that he had no interest in Oasis being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - which could take place this year.

The band are currently in ninth position out of 15 in the 2024 fan vote – but while the poll has served in the past as an indicator of who’ll be inducted, it’s not a guarantee.

Liam’s recent outbursts, during which he described Rock Hall bosses as “bumbaclarts” – may have affected the number of fans voting for Oasis. But in fact he’s quite late to that party, since his brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher shot the idea down seven years ago.

In 2017, Noel revealed he’d been approached by a rep, who sounded him out over a potential future induction. He told Rolling Stone: “The fuckin’ fella from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame came to me and said, ‘Do you know in two years you’ll be eligible for the Hall of Fame?’ I said, ‘Is that right?’ He said, ‘Yes.’

“And he started going on, and I said, ‘Let me fucking stop you there. I know what it is. I know what it entails, and it won’t be fucking happening, OK?’”

Noel added that he’d been invited to the Rock Hall museum in Cleveland, where the rep “showed me all these exhibits of Oasis stuff.” He continued: “It’s a great place and all that, but I won’t be doing it, I don’t think.”

Do Oasis Deserve to Be In the Hall of Fame?

Asked if he believed Oasis deserved to be inducted, he joked: “I certainly think I do! There could be a little miniature of me somewhere – a tiny little thing with a wobbly head.”

At time of writing, Ozzy Osbourne had cemented his lead in the fan poll with over 173,000 votes; Foreigner had over 157,000 and Peter Frampton had 155,000; while the Dave Matthews Band, Cher, Lenny Kravitz and Mariah Carey all had more than 100,000. Over 1.4 million votes had been cast. The poll closes on Apr. 26.