The music world underwent radical change in 1976 — some for better and some for worse, as you'll see in our following list of all 26 No. 1 songs of 1976 ranked worst to best.

The disco explosion was in full swing, heralded by groups such as the Bee Gees, whose own dance floor transformation began with "You Should Be Dancing." Other acts including the Sylvers and the Miracles followed suit, while rock legends such as Elton John and Paul McCartney also tried their hand at the ascendant genre.

Nineteen seventy-six was also a massive year for novelty songs and television themes, from the outrageous satire of "Disco Duck" to the deliciously groovy S.W.A.T. theme. And of course, some rockers simply stuck to what they did best, churning out catchy three-chord anthems with effortless cool and charisma.

We've included it all below. Keep reading to see how we ranked every No. 1 song from 1976.

READ MORE: Top 40 Songs of 1976

26. Rick Dees and His Cast of Idiots, "Disco Duck"

Well, at least Rick Dees and His Cast of Idiots picked the right name under which to release this cloying novelty song, whose satirical nature doesn't make it any less annoying. But here's the really idiotic thing about "Disco Duck": Dees later claimed his manager refused to allow the song on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack despite appearing in the movie, fearing it would cannibalize Dees' own record sales. The soundtrack has since sold over 40 million copies worldwide.

25. C. W. McCall, "Convoy"

This novelty country song written by Bill Fries and Chip Davis capitalized on the CB radio trend of the '70s, featuring simulated dialogue from a fictional band of cross-country truckers and narration of their adventure. Beyond that, the sing-song chorus doesn't offer much for listeners to sink their teeth into.

24. John Sebastian, "Welcome Back"

According to legend, when TV producer Alan Sacks tapped former Lovin' Spoonful frontman John Sebastian to write a theme song for his new sitcom titled Kotter, Sebastian could only think of the word "otter" to rhyme with the titular protagonist. He instead wrote "Welcome Back," thus inspiring Sacks to adjust the name of the show. Personally, we'd be intrigued to hear the abandoned "otter" drafts, which would surely be more interesting than this rote folk-rock tune.

23. Starland Vocal Band, "Afternoon Delight"

Has any song ever established more unrealistic expectations for workplace perks than "Afternoon Delight"? Starland Vocal Band's sole hit is loaded with sexual innuendos, which sound even filthier when juxtaposed with the song's schmaltzy strings and hippie-dippie vocals. The "skyrockets in flight" lyric also made "Afternoon Delight" the perfect song for that summer's United States Bicentennial celebrations. Decades later, the song enjoyed a resurgence thanks to a memorable appearance in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

There's no denying the infectious, singalong chorus and "S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y" chant of Bay City Rollers' sole U.S. chart-topper. It's tasty, weekend warrior fluff — but fluff nonetheless, as the Scottish teen idols sound like they're doing a high school musical version of their more grown-up glam rock and power-pop contemporaries, such as Sweet and the Raspberries.

21. Ohio Players, "Love Rollercoaster"

"Love Rollercoaster" isn't much of a song, per se — it's essentially one killer chorus repeated ad infinitum, garnished with funky guitars and spirited ad-libs. Speaking of killer: the background scream near the middle of the song was long rumored to be the sound of somebody getting murdered in the studio while the tape was rolling. It's not true, but the members of Ohio Players wisely chose to never correct the rumors, as they sold more records that way.

20. Rhythm Heritage, "Theme from S.W.A.T."

Few TV themes have hit No. 1 throughout Hot 100 history, so it's noteworthy that two did so in 1976. Rhythm Heritage's "Theme From S.W.A.T." is by far the superior of the two, bolstered by cinematic horns, wah-drenched guitars and a propulsive groove courtesy of Toto drummer Jeff Porcaro. Bizarrely, the Rhythm Heritage version didn't appear on the actual S.W.A.T. broadcast, as songwriter Barry De Vorzon used his own orchestra for the TV theme. Once again, Rhythm Heritage's is superior.

19. Chicago, "If You Leave Me Now"

With its lush string section and tender acoustic guitar, "If You Leave Me Now" stands head and shoulders above the dreadfully synthetic and song-doctored power ballads with which Chicago would become synonymous in the '80s. Still, it's hard to fully get behind this gooey love song when you could just as easily listen to hard-rocking "25 or 6 to 4" or much more convincing "Colour My World."

18. KC and the Sunshine Band, "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty"

In the museum of booty-shaking anthems, "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty" might just be the Mona Lisa — at least, in terms of messaging. The song is unflinching in its demand, and "Shake Your Booty" will consequently be played at weddings and other celebrations until the end of time. That doesn't change the fact that we're sick to death of hearing it.

17. The Bellamy Brothers, "Let Your Love Flow"

This unabashed country anthem stands in stark contrast to disco-heavy majority of tunes on this list. But that's partly what makes "Let Your Love Flow" so refreshing. The composition is simple, the hooks are ironclad and the harmony vocals from David and Howard Bellamy are irresistible. "Let Your Love Flow" was a shoo-in for chart success.

16. Diana Ross, "Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)"

Following her Oscar-nominated film debut as Billie Holiday in 1972's Lady Sings the Blues, Diana Ross returned to the big screen in Mahogany, starring as aspiring fashion designer Tracy Chambers. The movie was panned by critics, but the theme song, also sung by Ross, is no less resplendent for it. The lush instrumentation complemented Ross' breathy, lilting vocals, and the singer earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

15. Walter Murphy and the Big Apple Band, "A Fifth of Beethoven"

Disco might have been an ephemeral chart fad, but classical music has proven timeless. Perhaps that's why Walter Murphy and the Big Apple Band's adaptation of Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 has aged so well. The legendary symphony receives a dance floor makeover on "A Fifth of Beethoven" (a double entendre referencing the musical work and a serving of booze) that made it a perfect fit for the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

14. Johnnie Taylor, "Disco Lady"

Despite becoming the first song with "disco" in the title to hit No. 1, Johnnie Taylor's "Disco Lady" is not a true-blue disco song. Instead, it's a decadently smooth mid-tempo groover. Taylor sells the song with his spirited vocal, and several members of Parliament-Funkadelic contribute to the deliciously funky instrumental track. "Disco Lady" not only hit No. 1, but it became the first song to receive an RIAA platinum certification.

13. Barry Manilow, "I Write the Songs"

The great irony of "I Write the Songs," of course, is that Barry Manilow didn't write it. But that didn't stop him from singing his heart out on the grandiose ballad, penned by former Beach Boys member Bruce Johnston. "'I Write The Songs' is an interview of God," Johnston explained years later. "In the first verse it’s like, 'Hey God, a few words, please? Tell me a little about yourself.' 'Well, I've been alive forever, and I wrote the very first song ... et cetera, et cetera.' It's pretty cool, actually."

12. The Manhattans, "Kiss and Say Goodbye"

Opening with a silky, bittersweet spoken-word introduction from the Manhattans' singer and songwriter Winfred Lovett, "Kiss and Say Goodbye" perfectly evokes the inner turmoil that comes with ending a relationship that you don't want to, but know you have to. Ironically, Lovett envisioned the song as a country tune when he wrote it, and he later said he "was a hundred percent disappointed that they shot it out when they did, because disco was peaking at the time." But that didn't stop the song from topping the charts.

11. Elton John and Kiki Dee, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

This disco-pop duet is a transparent bid to cash in on the chart trends du jour. Thankfully, Elton John and Kiki Dee supplement their breezy genre exercise with such catchy hooks and delectable harmonies that it succeeds nonetheless.

10. Wild Cherry, "Play That Funky Music"

Ohio-born funk-rockers Wild Cherry were playing to a predominantly Black crowd in Pittsburgh one night when an audience member reportedly asked drummer Ron Beitle, "Are you going to play some funky music, white boys?" A few nips and tucks later and Wild Cherry had their first and only No. 1 hit. The autobiographical song examines the challenges rock bands faced amid the disco explosion and deftly toes the line between both genres with infectious grooves and a scorching guitar solo.

9. The Miracles, "Love Machine"

The single version of "Love Machine" clocks in at a lean two minutes and 55 seconds. But don't sleep on the album version, which sprawls to nearly seven minutes with off-the-wall synths and vocal ad-libs supplementing the driving groove. The relentless forward momentum and earworm hooks make both versions of "Love Machine" essential.

8. Rod Stewart, "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)"

Before the bawdy blues-rock strut of "Hot Legs" and the libidinous disco stomp of "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy," Rod Stewart put on his bedroom eyes and coaxed his way to the top of the charts with the soft-rock ballad "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)." Stewart's tender, slightly raspy delivery belies the song's rather forward lyrics (the track was originally banned on the BBC, while other stations cut short the sultry spoken-word outro). "Tonight's the Night" held the top spot for eight consecutive weeks, making it the longest-running No. 1 of 1976, of Stewart's career and since the Beatles' "Hey Jude" eight years earlier.

7. The Sylvers, "Boogie Fever"

Disco with cowbell? Say less! The chorus to "Boogie Fever" could coax the staunchest wallflower onto the dance floor, but there's a lot more going on beneath the surface of the Sylvers' sole chart-topper. The song opens with the aforementioned cowbell before introducing a crunchy guitar riff that sounds a bit like the Beatles' "Day Tripper," adding some extra muscle to the ebullient track.

6. Diana Ross, "Love Hangover"

With "Love Hangover," Diana Ross became the only artist to send two different songs to No. 1 in 1976. It's a shapeshifting masterpiece, moving from a breezy, mid-tempo pop song to a peppy disco anthem just before the three-minute mark. Ross apparently resisted the song at first, thinking she was "above" disco. But Motown boss Berry Gordy intervened, and producer Hal Davis instructed engineer Russ Terrana to install a strobe light in the studio to set the mood. It paid off: "Love Hangover" is propulsive but effortlessly cool — the sound of a singer and her band knowing they're fully in control.

5. The Four Seasons, "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)"

According to Four Seasons vocalist and "December, 1963" co-writer Bob Gaudio (via Songfacts), the song began with the working title "December 5th, 1933," and lyrics about the repeal of Prohibition. Frankie Valli and co-writer Judy Parker didn't love the lyrics or parts of the melody, so Gaudio reworked the tune into the version that fans know and love today. The resulting song is eminently catchy and wistfully nostalgic, with universally relatable lyrics to boot. As Valli put it: "It was a song about losin' your cherry."

As other rock artists bent over backwards to adapt to the mid-'70s disco explosion, Steve Miller stuck to his guns on "Rock'n Me," an effortlessly cool, exquisitely catchy meat-and-potatoes rocker. The raucous riffs and singsong vocal hooks are a masterstroke of economical songwriting, designed to get a festival crowd moving — literally. "I was going to play just before Pink Floyd [at the 1975 Knebworth Festival]", Miller told Ultimate Classic Rock Nights. "I went, 'You know, I'm gonna kick those guys in the butt.' So what I did was, I wrote 'Rock'n Me' as a song to play at a festival, to just get it going."

3. Wings, "Silly Love Songs"

F--k the haters. We're tired of pretending "Silly Love Songs" isn't an all-time banger. Paul McCartney scores points for not only acknowledging the common criticisms against him at the time, but repurposing them into a chart-topping smash with a wink and a smile. Factor in the ear-tickling percussion, genius bassline and counterpoint vocal melodies, and it's abundantly clear why Carlton Banks could be heard belting "Silly Love Songs" in the shower during The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air pilot.

2. Bee Gees, "You Should Be Dancing"

Released as the lead single off 1976's Children of the World, "You Should Be Dancing" launched the Bee Gees' disco era and boogied all the way up the charts, foreshadowing the group's world domination with the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. A nearly unprecedented hot streak including six consecutive No. 1 hits would follow, but the Bee Gees' first disco foray remains arguably their purest and catchiest. Barry Gibb's falsetto is a revelation, and the ironclad hooks make the song title not just a suggestion, but absolute fact.

1. Paul Simon, "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover"

A lesser man (and songwriter) in the throes of a divorce would have opted for petty mudslinging. But Paul Simon opted for clever humor following his split from his first wife Peggy Harper. Bolstered by Steve Gadd's brilliant, martial drum beat, "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" maintains a lighthearted breeziness amid its deceptively rich melodies and Simon's singsong vocals. Granted, Simon only lists five (at most) ways to leave one's lover — the remaining 45 add to the song's enduring mystique.

Keep reading to see our picks for the top 40 rock albums of 1976: