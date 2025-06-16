Nine Inch Nails Kick Off ‘Peel It Back’ Tour: Video, Set List

Nine Inch Nails kicked off their 2025 Peel it Back tour with a 20 song, four-act concert that found the band performing on two different stages.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

The show began with frontman Trent Reznor performing a solo piano rendition of "Right Where It Belongs," from 2005's With Teeth. His bandmates slowly joined over the next two songs, "Ruiner" and "Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now)."

The fun then moved over to the main stage, which featured a dazzling light and video show. During "Wish" and "March of the Pigs" the band was surrounded by a see-through curtain, which was also used as a video screen.

The third act saw the band return to the B-stage, where they were joined by opening act Boys Noize for "Vessel," "Came Back Haunted" and a cover of How to Destroy Angels' "Parasite."

The show concluded on the main stage with a seven-song set that included fan favorites "Closer," "Head Like a Hole" and "Hurt."

This is the band's first tour since 2022, a trek that concluded with a big homecoming show at Akron, Ohio's Blossom Music Center, during which the band's original lineup reunited for a six song set.

Watch Nine Inch Nails Perform 'Right Where It Belongs"

Watch Nine Inch Nails Perform 'Wish'

Watch Nine Inch Nails Perform 'Closer'

The band is set to provide the score to the upcoming Tron: Ares movie, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 10.

Nine Inch Nails will next travel to Manchester, England for a Tuesday night show. The American leg of their Peel it Back tour kicks off Aug. 6 in Oakland, and is currently set to conclude on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles.

Nine Inch Nails June 15, 2025 Dublin, Ireland Set List

Act 1 (B-Stage)

1. "Right Where It Belongs"

2. "Ruiner"

3. "Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now)"

Act 2 (Main Stage)

4. "Wish"

5. "March of the Pigs"

6. "The Frail"

7. "The Wretched"

8. "Reptile"

9. "Copy of A"

10. "Gave Up"

Act 3 (B-Stage, joined by Boys Noize)

11. "Vessel"

12. "Parasite" (How to Destroy Angels cover)

13. "Came Back Haunted"

Act 4 (Main Stage)

14. "Mr. Self Destruct"

15. "Heresy"

16. "Closer"

17. "I'm Afraid of Americans" (David Bowie cover)

18. "The Hand That Feeds"

19. "Head Like a Hole"

20. "Hurt"

