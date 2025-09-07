Nikki Sixx is best known for being the bassist in Motley Crue, but these days, he's much more interested in his other endeavors.

"Looking forward to these ten shows with Motley but also extremely excited about all the other projects I have planned for the future not involving being in a band," he wrote on social media on Sunday. "Love playing the songs and honestly most of them are very personal to me but being on the road is not for me for too much longer. I have a six-year-old girl to raise and five wonderful older kids and a granddaughter to spend time with."

The ten shows Sixx referred to are the Las Vegas residency dates that were originally scheduled for March and April of this year, but were moved to September and October so that singer Vince Neil could recover from an unspecified medical procedure. The new run of shows will take place Sept. 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, 27 and October 1 and 3.

But for Sixx, the concerts with Crue are not his whole professional life.

"The good news is all these new projects ALL involve music," Sixx continued in his social media post. "Music will always be my life but the road is old. Being a rockstar is overrated. Being a creative is where it's at. THE future IS EXCITing AND the PAST WAS A BLAST."

What Sort of Projects Is Sixx Doing?

Sixx has talked about his extracurricular projects on social media before.

"These last few years I've been developing a lot of TV programming and animation (family entertainment)," he said in June of this year. "We have some amazing partners involved on multiple levels .This is just another extension for my creativity and most everything will have original music too. Really exciting watching it all come together."

The month before that, Sixx noted that he'd been on a "writing frenzy" with Fred Coury, drummer for Cinderella, producing material for an animation project with Rob Minkoff, who worked on classics like The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and more.

"Look forward to sharing more soon," Sixx said then. "As a writer it's really juicing my creativity on all levels."