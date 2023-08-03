Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain Reveals He’s Recovering From a Stroke

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain has revealed that he suffered a stroke in January which left him temporarily paralyzed on one side of his body and fearing that his career was over.

McBrain, who has been the famous heavy metal band's drummer since 1982, revealed the news with a written statement and a separate accompanying video on social media this morning. He revealed that while he was able to recover enough to join the group's Future Past tour, which kicked off in May, he's not quite back to full speed yet: "I unfortunately haven't been able to give you lot 100% of my performance."

"In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as a TIA," McBrain explained. "It left me paralyzed on my right side from my shoulder on down, of course I was very worried that my career was over but with the love and support from my wife, Rebecca and family, my doctors, especially Julie my OT (Occupational Therapist), and my Maiden family I was able to bounce back to somewhere near 70% recovered.

"After 10 weeks of intense therapy it was almost time to start rehearsals for our tour," he continued. "I feel it's important to let you know about this now instead of earlier as I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100% fitness. I'm not there yet but by the grace of God I'm getting better and stronger as the weeks go by. Thank you all for a most wonderful and magical tour so far, you have all been so amazing."

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood praised McBrain's recovery efforts in his own statement. "The rest of the band and l think that what Nicko has been able to achieve since his stroke shows incredible belief and willpower and we are all very proud of him," he declared. "With this new and musically very complex set to learn ahead of him, he just got his head down and concentrated on recovery. We honestly did not know if he would be able to play a whole show until band rehearsals started in May and there was just so much support for him from the band and then genuine relief for all when we saw he was going to be able to do it!”

You can read the rest of Smallwood's statement below. In it he explains that McBrain held back on revealing the news immediately so he wouldn't cause any distractions for the tour: "We are all delighted he battled though this so well and look forward to many more tours together."

Iron Maiden are set to perform at Germany's rain-soaked Wacken Open Air festival on Friday, Aug. 4 and will bring their new stage show to America for the first time on Friday, Oct. 6 as part of the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.