Neil Young Grudgingly Returns to Spotify

Neil Young has grudgingly returned his catalog to Spotify.

He removed his music in 2022 in protest against the streaming service’s exclusive Joe Rogan podcast, accusing the production of spreading “misinformation.”

In a new post on his website, Young made no bones about his dislike of Spotify, but explained his move was a reaction to Rogan’s show becoming available on other platforms too.

READ MORE: Joe Rogan Responds to Neil Young’s Spotify Withdrawal

“Spotify, the number one streamer of low-res music in the world – Spotify, where you get less quality than we made – will now be home of my music again,” he wrote. “My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify.

“I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify, in sincere hopes that Spotify sound quality will improve and people will be able to hear and feel all the music as we made it.”

Neil Young’s Message to Spotify

Young noted that his catalog was also available via Qobuz and Tidal, saying those services “are all high res as well.” He continued: “I hope all you millions of Spotify users enjoy my songs! They will now all be there for you except for the full sound we created.”

He finished with a direct message to the corporation, saying: “Spotify, you can do it! Really be number one in all ways. You have the music and the listeners! Start with a limited hi res tier and build from there!”