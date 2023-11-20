Neil Young Leaves Twitter over Elon Musk’s Controversial Comments

Neil Young is leaving X, formerly known as Twitter, citing statements from owner Elon Musk that have been widely described as antisemitic.

"We are stopping all use of X that we can control," he wrote on his Neil Young Archives site. "For reasons that should be obvious to the richest man on Earth, we are taking this action against his company."

Young joins a growing list of boycotters, including Apple and Disney, after Musk said he agreed with a social media post accusing "Jewish communities" of advancing "hatred against whites."

Musk pushed back against the allegations, but not before Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, Lions Gate Entertainment and Comcast (which owns Bravo, CNBC and Xfinity) also announced pauses of their online ad campaigns.

"This past week, there were hundreds of bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic," Musk posted on X. "Nothing could be further from the truth. I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all."

Young memorably pulled his music from Spotify after becoming enraged over comments made on Joe Rogan's podcast about COVID-19 vaccines. He also took on the agrochemical company Monsanto in the past. Young's latest boycott included a plea for peace for both "our many Palestinian friends" and "our many Jewish friends."

He added: "We do need to start over in the present and release our terrible connections to the past. As bad as they are, they need to be forgotten so we can be free to move on in life together, all humanity, focused on saving our planet for future generations of all people."

Young's post included a photo of Musk with a caption reading, "Teslas should fly flags of love – not hate."

