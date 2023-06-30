Neil Young to Release Long-Lost ‘Chrome Dreams’ Album

Neil Young will finally release the long-lost Chrome Dreams on Aug. 11.

The 12-track album features songs recorded between 1974-77 and was originally intended to be released in 1977. Like many Young records from the era, it was shelved but has since become one of his most treasured bootleg recordings.

Young has occasionally hinted over the years that the scrapped LP was still on his mind. Songs intended for Chrome Dreams like “Will to Love,” “Like a Hurricane,” “Too Far Gone” and “Sedan Delivery” eventually found places on other albums, often in rerecorded form.

In 2007, Young released Chrome Dreams II, which referenced the title and featured other previously shelved songs, but that LP didn't include any tracks from the scrapped 1977 album.

Chrome Dreams will now be released "as Young envisioned it," according to a press release. You can see the track listing for the album below. The record is now available for preorder.

Young will embark on his first tour in several years this weekend, performing a solo acoustic run of the West Coast which will focus on songs he's never played live.

Neil Young, 'Chrome Dreams' Track Listing

1. "Pocahontas" (August 11, 1976)

2. "Will to Love" (December 3, 1976

3. "Star of Bethlehem" (December 13, 1974)

4. "Like a Hurricane" (November 29, 1975)

5. "Too Far Gone" (September 5, 1975)

6. "Hold Back the Tears" (February 6, 1977)

7. "Homegrown" (November 19, 1975)

8. "Captain Kennedy" (August 11, 1976)

9. "Stringman" (March 31, 1976)

10. "Sedan Delivery" (May 22, 1975)

11. "Powderfinger" (August 11, 1976)

12. "Look Out for My Love" (January 20, 1976)