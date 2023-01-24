Listen to Motorhead’s Previously Unreleased ‘Greedy Bastards’

Motorhead has unearthed a previously unreleased song titled "Greedy Bastards" off the upcoming reissue of their final studio album, 2015's Bad Magic.

The midtempo stomper finds late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister raging against corrupt politicians and lamenting the broken world they'll leave behind. "You've never seen a politician who's kept his promise. You've never seen a politician who wasn't a liar," he seethes in the spoken-word intro. "All politicians are arseholes!" You can watch the animated music video below.

"Another beauty from the Bad Magic sessions, with Lem's lyrics hitting our times bang on the head," guitarist Phil Campbell said in a statement.

Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic is due on Feb. 24 and is available for preorder now. You can see the track listing below. The reissue will feature Bad Magic in its entirety, along with "Greedy Bastards," another recently released song titled "Bullet in Your Brain" and a full 2015 live performance taken from the Fuji Rock Festival. It will also include "War, Love, Death and Injustice," an interview with Lemmy conducted by Motorhead expert Robert Kiewik on the band's final tour before Lemmy's death in December 2015.

If that's not enough, fans looking to connect with Lemmy from beyond this mortal coil can snag the Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic box set, which contains a "Murder One" ouija board.

Motorhead, 'Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic' Track Listing

1. Victory or Die

2. Thunder & Lightning

3. Fire Storm Hotel

4. Shoot Out All of Your Lights

5. The Devil

6. Electricity

7. Evil Eye

8. Teach Them How to Bleed

9. Till the End

10. Tell Me Who to Kill

11. Choking on Your Screams

12. When the Sky Comes Looking for You

13. Sympathy for the Devil

14. Heroes

15. Bullet in Your Brain

16. Greedy Bastards

'Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!'

1. We Are Motörhead

2. Damage Case

3. Stay Clean

4. Metropolis

5. Over the Top

6. String Theory

7. The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

8. Rock It

9. Lost Woman Blues

10. Doctor Rock

11. Just 'Cos You Got the Power

12. Going to Brazil

13. Ace of Spades

14. Overkill