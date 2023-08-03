Motley Crue will commemorate the 40th anniversary of their second album, Shout at the Devil, with the Year of the Devil box set, out on Oct. 27.

The collection is available to preorder now. You can see the full track listing and listen to a demo of the song “Black Widow” below.

The deluxe Year of the Devil box set features the original album on CD, cassette and orange and yellow splatter vinyl, along with the Shout at the Demos & Rarities disc on red and white splatter vinyl. It also includes 7” singles of “Looks That Kill” and “Too Young to Fall in Love,” band member tarot cards, a pentagram seance board, lithograph art prints and more devilish paraphernalia.

The demos and rarities should be familiar to hardcore Crue fans. Demos of “Shout at the Devil,” “Looks That Kill,” “Too Young to Fall in Love,” “I Will Survive” and “Hotter Than Hell” (which became “Louder Than Hell” on 1985’s Theatre of Pain) all appeared on the 2003 reissue of Shout at the Devil. The “Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid” demo first appeared on 1999’s Supersonic and Demonic Relics, and “Black Widow” was included on 2005’s Red, White & Crue.

Motley Crue will resume their massive world tour on Saturday, kicking off a handful of U.S. dates with co-headliners Def Leppard and support from Alice Cooper.

Motley Crue, 'Year of the Devil' Track Listing

Shout at the Devil

1. In the Beginning

2. Shout at the Devil

3. Looks That Kill

4. Bastard

5. God Bless the Children of the Beast

6. Helter Skelter

7. Red Hot

8. Too Young to Fall in Love

9. Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid

10. Ten Seconds to Love

11. Danger

Shout at the Demos & Rarities

1. Shout at the Devil (Demo)

2. Looks That Kill (Demo)

3. Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid (Demo)

4. Too Young to Fall in Love (Demo)

5. Hotter Than Hell (Demo for “Louder Than Hell”)

6. I Will Survive (Demo)

7. Black Widow (Demo)