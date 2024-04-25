Moody Blues Co-Founder Mike Pinder Dead at 82

Mike Pinder, co-founder of the Moody Blues, died on April 24 at the age of 82.

"Very sad news, the last of the original lineup of the Moody Blues has passed away," Denny Laine's widow Elizabeth wrote on Instagram. "He is now reunited with Denny, Ray, Graeme and Clint; what a joyous reunion that must be."

Keyboardist and vocalist Pinder was the last surviving original member of the band, contributing 27 songs to their catalog between 1964 and his departure in 1978, including respected compositions “My Song” and “Lost in a Lost World.”

“Michael’s family would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully,” Pinder's son Michael Lee Pinder wrote on social media. “His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family.”

Describing his dad as a “musician… cosmic philosopher and friend,” he continued: “Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart.

“He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place… His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come.”

"Mike was a natural born musician who could play any style of music with warmth and love. His re-imagining and rebuilding (literally) of the Mellotron gave us our identifiable early sound," Pinder's longtime bandmate Justin Hayward explained in a press statement. "He was a huge part of my own musical journey. My sincere condolences to his loving and devoted family"

In an undated interview with Classic Bands, Pinder recalled being involved in the British music scene of the ‘60s and ‘70s. “We did the last Cream tour, for instance, the very last tour England by Cream,” he said. “We were also the other act on the Beatles’ last tour of England at the end of 1965… I think it was about 14 dates around England with just the Beatles and us. It was great.”

He explained he’d quit the Moody Blues to “lead a normal life,” adding: “I realized that if I put so much energy into writing a song, why not put that same amount of energy into raising a family and holding a marriage together? Which is exactly the reason why I decided to give it up.

“Plus the time was right. I felt that we’d done our best work. We’d had four years apart because we’d done the world tour which ended in 1974… When we got back together in 1978 it wasn’t the same thing.” He rejoined his former colleagues for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, although he chose not to make a speech.

Moody Blues’ Mike Pinder Never Forgot ‘60s Idealism

Pinder – who released a solo album named The Promise in 1976 – removed himself from music for decades, until he returned in 1994 with Among the Stars and followed it with A Planet With One Mind in 1995 and A People With One Heart in 1996. He never fully stopped writing songs and never forgot the idealism of his younger years.

“There were some wonderful ideas and what I call the soul of the ’60s,” he said. “It was the love and the peace and doing things for the right reason; cleaning up the environment. All of those kinds of things; all of the equal rights. That’s the soul of the ‘60s. I see people trying to implement those things in their own lives.”

