Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs Reveal Summer Tour Dates
Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs will hit the road this summer, launching a tour on July 7 in Minneapolis.
From there, the former Heartbreakers guitarist and his band will visit cities like Chicago, Pittsburgh and more, wrapping the tour on July 24 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. An artist presale will start on March 11, with more information about premium packages available on the band's website. General tickets will be available on March 13.
You can view a complete list of the tour dates below.
In addition to Campbell, the Dirty Knobs features one of his fellow Heartbreakers Steve Ferrone on drums, Chris Holt on guitar and Lance Morrison on bass.
Also this year, Campbell and the Knobs will appear as the opening act for Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show on Oct. 2 in Bristow, Virginia. Other opening acts on that tour include Lainey Wilson, Molly Tuttle, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose and more.
Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, Summer 2026 Tour Dates
July 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
July 9 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
July 11 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage
July 12 - Pontiac, MI @ Flagstar Strand Theatre
July 15 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
July 17 - New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds
July 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
July 21 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
July 23 - Waterville, ME @ Waterville Opera House
July 24 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
