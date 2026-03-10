Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs will hit the road this summer, launching a tour on July 7 in Minneapolis.

From there, the former Heartbreakers guitarist and his band will visit cities like Chicago, Pittsburgh and more, wrapping the tour on July 24 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. An artist presale will start on March 11, with more information about premium packages available on the band's website. General tickets will be available on March 13.

You can view a complete list of the tour dates below.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Tom Petty Album

In addition to Campbell, the Dirty Knobs features one of his fellow Heartbreakers Steve Ferrone on drums, Chris Holt on guitar and Lance Morrison on bass.

Also this year, Campbell and the Knobs will appear as the opening act for Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show on Oct. 2 in Bristow, Virginia. Other opening acts on that tour include Lainey Wilson, Molly Tuttle, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose and more.

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, Summer 2026 Tour Dates

July 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

July 9 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

July 11 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage

July 12 - Pontiac, MI @ Flagstar Strand Theatre

July 15 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

July 17 - New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds

July 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

July 21 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

July 23 - Waterville, ME @ Waterville Opera House

July 24 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall