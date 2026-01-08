Mike Campbell will join Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show when the country star plays more than two dozen tour dates later this year.

The former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist and his band, the Dirty Knobs, will join Stapleton for one of the concerts on the summer tour.

Stapleton's 2026 show dates begin this weekend with a sold-out performance in Hollywood, Florida. He has other sold-out concerts through the end of February.

His All-American Road Show begins in earnest with a May 23 concert in Nashville at the city's Nissan Stadium before more than two dozen concerts take place through early October.

Opening acts throughout the tour include Lainey Wilson, Molly Tuttle, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose and others.

Where Are Mike Campbell and Chris Stapleton Playing in 2026?

Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs join Stapleton's All-American Road Show for the Oct. 2 show in Bristow, Virginia. (They also opened for Stapleton during a couple of tour stops in 2025.)

Like most of the newly announced concerts on the upcoming tour, tickets for Campbell's appearance with Stapleton go on sale Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information about Stapleton's tour on his website.

The full list of Stapleton's 2026 concert dates, along with the opening acts, is below.

How Many Albums Has Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs Released Since Tom Petty's Death?

Campbell & the Dirty Knobs have released three albums since Petty's death in 2017: 2020's debut, Wreckless Abandon, External Combustion from 2022 and 2024's Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits.

He and his bands performed a short run of "semi-acoustic" tour dates in December.

Stapleton has released four additional albums since his 2015 breakthrough debut, Traveller. Higher, released in 2023, is his latest, and like all of his albums, it reached no. 1 on the country chart.

Chris Stapleton 2026 Tour

January 10—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live (SOLD OUT)

January 11—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live (SOLD OUT)

February 4—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM (SOLD OUT)

February 5—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM (SOLD OUT)

February 7—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lukas Oil Live (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lukas Oil Live (SOLD OUT)

February 27—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino (SOLD OUT)

February 28—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino (SOLD OUT)

April 19—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn

May 23—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium*

May 29—Panama City, FL—Gulf Coast Jam

June 11—Jacksonville, FL—Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena†

June 13—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*

June 17—Burgettstown, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 20—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*

June 24—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium#

June 26—North Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum#

July 8—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre‡

July 10—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre‡

July 14—Paso Robles, CA—California Mid-State Fair‡

July 17—Portland, OR—Providence Park#

July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 22—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena%

July 24—George, WA—The Gorge#

July 29—Shakopee, MN—Mystic Lake Amphitheater†

August 1—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium*

August 6—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium+

August 8—Detroit, MI—Ford Field*

August 14—Boston, MA—Fenway Park+

August 18—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach~

August 21—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium^

August 26—Wantagh, NY—Northwell at Jones Beach Theater**

August 28—Philadelphia, PA—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion**

October 2—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live††

October 7—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena‡‡

October 9—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater‡‡

*with special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone

†with special guest Allen Stone

‡with special guest Molly Tuttle

#with special guest Grace Potter

+with special guests Zach Top and Allen Stone

%with special guest The Teskey Brothers

~with special guest Maggie Rose

^with special guests Lainey Wilson and Ashley McBryde

**with special guest Carter Faith

††with special guest Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

‡‡with special guest Nikki Lane

