Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs will release a brand new album, Mission of Mercy, on June 12.

Produced by George Drakoulias and Martin Pradler, it also features guest appearances from Kate Pierson of the B-52's and Morgane Stapleton. (The Knobs themselves are guitarist Chris Holt, bassist Lance Morrison and drummer Steve Ferrone, a fellow former Heartbreaker like Campbell.)

"Mission of Mercy is an action-packed collection of tunes that continue the vibe we established as well as some new directions in the songwriting," Campbell said of the new LP in a press release. "It's full-throttle Knobs from start to finish and we look forward to playing these live this year."

Ahead of the album's release, you can listen to its first single, "I Remember," below. A full track listing is also available below.

Mike Campbell's Other Plans for 2026

As Campbell himself noted, he and the Dirty Knobs will be touring extensively throughout the summer in support of the new record, starting July 7. (A full list of show dates can be seen here.)

One particularly special show will take place on Sept. 12 in Atlanta, where Campbell will join forces with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for an evening of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers hits.

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 'Mission of Mercy' Track Listing:

1. "No Regrets"

2. "Let Me Back in My Dream"

3. "My Mama Told Me"

4. "I Remember"

5. "More Than Gold" (feat. Morgane Stapleton)

6. "Mission of Mercy"

7. "Bongo Mania" (feat. Kate Pierson)

8. "Wrecking Ball"

9. "Done to Me"

10. "Armageddon"

11. "Vicious Hangover"

12. "Vagrant"