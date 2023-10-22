Watch Mick Jagger Make Surprise ‘Saturday Night Live’ Appearance

Mick Jagger made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, appearing alongside the episode's dual host and musical guest, Bad Bunny.

In the first sketch, Jagger crashed the set of a Spanish-language soap opera, a scene that also included SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez. A second sketch saw Jagger portraying a lascivious nun in a Sister Act 3 parody.

You can view clips from both sketches below.

The previous evening, Jagger's bandmate Keith Richards appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in support of the band's newest album, Hackney Diamonds. Two days before that, Ronnie Wood also visited the show.

"Well, I can say it's about time," Wood said about the new LP. "It feels so exciting because I'm so excited about every track on it. Every track has something to say and a different direction."

The Rolling Stones Launch 'Hackney Diamonds' in NYC

On Thursday night, just before the album was officially released, the Stones performed a surprise concert at a venue called the Racket in New York City.

At the small club show, the band performed both older classics – "Shattered," "Tumbling Dice" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash" — plus four of their new songs, "Angry," "Whole Wide World," "Bite My Head Off" and finally "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," for which Lady Gaga also appeared and duetted with Jagger.

"I used to come to this club when it was called the Highline," Jagger said at the show. "Then it was called Blow and then Powder. Anyway, it's great to be here making a racket."

Watch Mick Jagger on 'SNL'