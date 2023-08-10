Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Immortalized With Hometown Statues

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards will forever be part of Dartford, Kent, England thanks to a pair of bronze statues erected in their honor this week.

An unveiling ceremony was held Aug. 9 at One Bell Corner in Dartford. Neither Richards nor Jagger were in attendance, however both Richards' daughter and granddaughter participated in the ceremony according to The Guardian.

The Rolling Stones cornerstones both attended primary school in Dartford before later meeting on a railway station in the town in 1961. The Stones started the following year.

A post on the band's official Facebook states the sculptures are named "The Glimmer Twins."

According to a 2012 article published by Rolling Stone, the Glimmer Twins nickname can be traced back to a boat trip Jagger and Richards took to Rio in 1974.

Richards told the magazine that fellow travelers constantly asked he and his bandmate about who they were due to their flashy attire.

"'We've been asking you for days and you just won't say. Can't you give us just a glimmer?'" Richards recounted. "Mick turned to me and said, 'We're the Glimmer Twins.'"

The new statues, which show Jagger and Richards mid-performance, were designed by artist Amy Goodman. She told The Guardian that the Stones members are depicted as they were in the 1980s.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Statues Unveiled in Dartford Hometown Carl Court, Getty Images

"I was a nervous wreck," Goodman admitted. "There was a lot of pressure because they are such icons."

The statues join other tributes to the Rolling Stones throughout Dartford. The town is dotted with streets named after the band's songs including Little Red Walk, Angie Mews and Ruby Tuesday Drive.

Dartford is approximately 20 miles east of London and has a population around 116,000.