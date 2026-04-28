Metallica will release a limited-edition deluxe box set of their 1997 album ReLoad on June 26, marking the record's upcoming 30th anniversary next year.

ReLoad (Remastered) will include previously unreleased material, including demos, rough mixes, videos, live recordings and more.

The set is now available for preorder.

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You can hear a remastered version of "The Memory Remains" below.

Listen to Metallica's 'The Memory Remains (Remastered)'

ReLoad was originally released on Nov. 18, 1997, as Metallica's seventh album and was a sequel to 1996's Load. Both albums were recorded at the same sessions.

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Like its predecessor, ReLoad went to No. 1. It was the band's third No. 1 LP overall and featured three singles: "The Memory Remains," "The Unforgiven II" and "Fuel."

What's on Metallica's 'ReLoad (Remastered)' Box Set?

The upcoming ReLoad (Remastered) box set will include 15 CDs, featuring the remastered ReLoad album, a collection of riffs, demos, and rough mixes, B-Sides and rarities, and live tracks.

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The set will also feature four DVDs of behind-the-scenes features, in-studio and live footage, on-air and television appearances, the band’s pop-up performance at the CoreStates Complex Parking Lot in Philadelphia, visits to Seoul and more.

You can watch a live version of "The Memory Remains" from Philadelphia in November 1997 below.

Watch Metallica Perform 'The Memory Remains (Live in Philadelphia, PA - November 11, 1997)'

The box set will also feature memorabilia such as Rorschach Test cards, a Gimme Fuel poster, a sticker, guitar and bass picks, lyric sheets, laminated tour passes and a deluxe 128-page book with never-before-seen photos and stories.

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In addition to the deluxe box set, ReLoad (Remastered) will also be available in 2-LP, 3-CD, single-CD, cassette and digital download configurations.

You can see the contents of the deluxe box set edition below.

Metallica, 'ReLoad (Remastered)' Deluxe Box Set Contents

ReLoad (Remastered) on 180-gram double LP and CD

"The Memory Remains" 7”

Three live LPs

15 CDs and four DVDs featuring unreleased content (live shows, rough mixes, demos, etc)

MP3 download card of all audio

Three tour laminates

11x17 Gimme Fuel poster

Pushead print

Sticker

10 guitar/bass picks

Pack of 13 Rorschach Test cards

Lyric folder and sheets

128-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos + stories from those who were there