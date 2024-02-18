Heavy metal fans will have reason to rejoin next month. The list of March 2024 new music releases includes new albums from Judas Priest and Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, as well as a key reissue from Alice Cooper.

Invincible Shield is Judas Priest's 19th LP, following 2018's Firepower. Rob Halford said they considered making that the band’s last LP, but then Firepower became their highest-charting release.

Dickinson's The Mandrake Project is the long-awaited solo follow-up to 2005's Tyranny of Souls. Cooper's 50th-anniversary edition of Billion Dollar Babies, his band's only No. 1 album, includes a disc of vintage live recordings, outtakes and single edits.

Elsewhere, the Black Crowes will unveil Happiness Bastards, their first all-new album since 2009's Before the Frost ... Until the Freeze. Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson finally reunited back in 2019. A six-track EP of cover material called 1972 followed in 2022. The Rolling Stones also have a new live album on the way, sourced from their 2002-03 Licks World Tour.

Deep Purple celebrates 1972's Machine Head with an expanded edition featuring unreleased live footage, multiple mixes and a new remaster by Dweezil Zappa. Other reissues include the Who's Live at Shea Stadium 1982, a 25-song LP or CD set that was previously available only on DVD and Blu-ray.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

March 1

Bruce Dickinson [Iron Maiden], The Mandrake Project

Bruce Hornsby and yMusic, Deep Sea Vents

Rik Emmett [Triumph], Diamonds: The Best of the Hard Rock Years 1990-1995 (expanded reissue)

Liam Gallagher and John Squire, Liam Gallagher and John Squire

Walter Trout [Canned Heat/John Mayall], Broken

The Who, Live at Shea Stadium 1982

March 8

Alice Cooper, Billion Dollar Babies: 50th Anniversary Edition

Rolling Stones, Live at the Wiltern

Judas Priest, Invincible Shield

March 15

Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards

Peter Garrett [Midnight Oil], The True North

Phish, The Spectrum ’97 (6CD box)

Scott Stapp [Creed], Higher Power

March 22

The Cure, Paris: 30th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Rick Vito [Fleetwood Mac], Cadillac Man

Various artists, I See You Live on Love Street: Music From Laurel Canyon 1967-1975 (3CD box with Byrds, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Mamas and Papas, Buffalo Springfield, Poco, Warren Zevon and others)

March 29

Chris Spedding [Bryan Ferry, Paul McCartney, Harry Nilsson], Songs Without Words (remastered reissue)

Deep Purple, Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition

Jack Bruce, Smiles & Grins: Broadcast Sessions 1970-2001 (4CD/2 Blu-ray box)

Lillian Axe, The Box Volume Two: The Quickening (6CD box)

Michael Schenker Group, Is It Loud Enough? Michael Schenker: 1980-1983 (6CD box)

Nektar, Recycled (remastered and expanded 5CD box)

Nico [Velvet Underground], The Marble Index; Desertshore (expanded reissues)

Sheryl Crow, Evolution

Van Der Graaf Generator, Van Der Graaf Live (remastered 2CD set); Still Life (remastered vinyl release)

Various artists, Moving Away From the Pulsebeat: Post-Punk Britain 1977-1981 (5CD box with the Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Buzzcocks, Echo and the Bunnymen, others)

Arriving in April

Black Keys, Ohio Players

Eagles, To the Limit: The Essential Collection (3CD set)

Blue Oyster Cult, Ghost Stories

Mark Knopfler, One Deep River

Ian Hunter, Defiance Part 2: Fiction (Black Crowes, Cheap Trick, Def Leppard, Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, Pearl Jam, others)

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

Record Store Day 2024

Top 30 Rock Albums of 2023 Big returns, genre moves and records reliable legends mark the year's best. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Rock’s Most Expensive Out-of-Print LPs