Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth has announced new summer tour dates.

The new dates support the band's latest album, The End, released in 2025.

Van Halen's third Mammoth album, like its predecessors, was recorded solely by the singer and guitarist, who also played bass, drums and piano on the LP.

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On tour, Van Halen's Mammoth includes guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock.

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Two of The End's songs have reached No. 1 at rock radio: the title track and "The Spell." The songs join "Distance" and "Don't Back Down," from 2021's debut Mammoth WVH, as No. 1 tracks in the group's catalog.

Where Is Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Playing in 2026?

Mammoth is now on tour with Bush; they also have previously announced dates with Creed on their schedule.

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The newly announced headline concerts begin on July 27 in Savannah, Georgia.

For the next couple of weeks, the band will perform in Chattanooga, Baltimore and Virginia Beach, before a final show on Aug. 8 in Monroe, Michigan.

Before the North American dates, Mammoth will play shows in Europe.

The band's complete scheduled 2026 tour dates are below.

Watch Mammoth's Video for 'The End'

After the North American headlining dates, Mammoth will head to South America and Europe for a run of performances from October through the end of 2026.

More information about Mammoth's new summer tour dates, as well as other shows the band is performing in 2026, can be found on their website.

Mammoth 2026 The End Tour

Apr 28 — Portland, OR, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

Apr 29 — Seattle, WA, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

May 01 — West Valley City, UT, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

May 03 — Denver, CO, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

May 05 — Moline, IL, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

May 06 — Oshkosh, WI, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

May 08 — Bonner Springs, KS, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

May 09 — Camdenton, MO, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

May 12 — Hollywood, FL, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

May 13 — Clearwater, FL, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

May 13 — Clearwater, FL, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

May 15 — Franklin, TN, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun

May 16 — Maryland Heights, MO, United States · Point Fest

Jun 04 — Gliwice, Poland · PREZERO ARENA GLIWICE

Jun 06 — Gliwice, Poland · PREZERO ARENA GLIWICE

Jun 07 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany · With Megadeth

Jun 10 — Dublin, Ireland · 3Arena

Jun 12 — Belfast, United Kingdom · Limelight 1

Jun 14 — Derby, United Kingdom · Download Festival 2026

Jun 16 — Southampton, United Kingdom · The 1865

Jun 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands · Ziggo Dome

Jun 19 — Dessel, Belgium · Graspop Metal Meeting 2026

Jun 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands · Ziggo Dome

Jun 23 — Berlin, Germany · Uber Arena

Jun 24 — København, Denmark · Copenhell

Jun 25 — Berlin, Germany · Uber Arena

Jun 27 — Cardiff, United Kingdom · Blackbird Festival

Jun 28 — Antwerpen, Belgium · AFAS Dome

Jul 01 — Paris, France · Accor Arena

Jul 03 — Paris, France · Accor Arena

Jul 11 — Edmonton, AB, Canada · Rockin' Thunder 2026

Jul 12 — Edmonton Northlands, AB, Canada · Exhibition Lands Racetrack

Jul 14 — Winnipeg, MB, Canada · Creed featuring Mammoth

Jul 16 — Des Moines, IA, United States · Wooly's

Jul 18 — La Vista, NE, United States · The Astro

Jul 19 — Tinley Park, IL, United States · Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival 2026

Jul 22 — Huntsville, AL, United States · Creed featuring Mammoth and Hinder

Jul 24 — Orange Beach, AL, United States · Creed featuring Mammoth and Hinder

Jul 25 — Tupelo, MS, United States · Cadence Bank Arena

Jul 27 — Savannah, GA, United States · Victory North

Jul 29 — Chattanooga, TN, United States · Barrelhouse Ballroom

Jul 30 — Raleigh, NC, United States · Lincoln Theatre

Aug 01 — North Myrtle Beach, SC, United States · House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Aug 02 — Baltimore, MD, United States · Nevermore Hall

Aug 04 — Virginia Beach, VA, United States · Elevation 27

Aug 05 — Lititz, PA, United States · Mickey’s Black Box

Aug 06 — Albany, NY, United States · Empire Live

Aug 08 — Monroe, MI, United States · Monroe County Fair 2026

Oct 31 — Ñuñoa, Chile · With Iron Maiden

Nov 01 — Ñuñoa, Chile · With Iron Maiden

Nov 05 — Hamburg, Germany · Gruenspan

Nov 06 — København, Denmark · Pumpehuset

Nov 07 — Oslo, Norway · John Dee

Nov 09 — Stockholm, Sweden · With Shinedown

Nov 10 — Göteborg, Sweden · Pustervik

Nov 12 — Berlin, Germany · Metropol

Nov 13 — Warsaw, Poland · Progresja

Nov 15 — Prague, Czech Republic · Lucerna Music Bar

Nov 18 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom · Utilita Arena Newcastle

Nov 19 — Glasgow, United Kingdom · OVO Hydro

Nov 21 — Birmingham, United Kingdom · bp pulse LIVE

Nov 22 — Manchester, United Kingdom · AO Arena

Nov 24 — London, United Kingdom · O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Nov 26 — Paris, France · Bataclan

Nov 28 — Antwerpen, Belgium · Trix

Nov 29 — Köln, Germany · Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

Dec 01 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg · Rockhal

Dec 02 — Stuttgart, Germany · LKA Longhorn

Dec 04 — Trezzo Sull'adda Mi, Italy · Live Club

Dec 05 — Solothurn, Switzerland · Concert hall Solothurn

Dec 08 — Budapest, Hungary · Dürer Kert

Dec 09 — Wien, Austria · Szene

Dec 10 — Nurnberg, Germany · Hirsch

Dec 12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands · Melkweg