Hear ‘The Spell’ From Mammoth’s Newly Announced ‘The End’ Album

Wolfgang Van Halen will release his third Mammoth album, The End, on October 24th.

The album's title track debuted with an excellent From Dusk Till Dawn-inspired video back in May, and a newly released single named "The Spell" can be heard below.

The 10-track, 39-minute long album once again finds Wolfgang operating in one-man band mode by performing all the instruments and vocals himself. The End was recorded at 5150 studios and produced by longtime collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

The End will be available in a variety of limited edition vinyl colors, some with signed inserts and other retailer exclusives.

It will be the first album released by Mammoth as opposed to Mammoth WVH, as Van Halen recently obtained all the necessary rights to use the shorter, preferred version of the band name.

Wolfgang and his touring bandmates - guitarists Frank Sidoris and Jonathan Jourdan, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock - will once again spend much of the year on the road.

After averaging over 100 shows for the last two years, Mammoth will spend July and August supporting Creed on the Return of the Summer of '99 tour, then launch their own headlining tour in support of The End on Nov. 1 in Las Vegas. You can get complete show and ticket information at the band's official website.

Hear Mammoth Perform 'The Spell'

Mammoth, 'The End' Track List

1. "One Of A Kind"

2. "The End"

3. "Same Old Song"

4. "The Spell"

5. "I Really Wanna"

6. "Happy"

7. "Better Off"

8. "Something New"

9. "Selfish"

10. "All in Good Time"