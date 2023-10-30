Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Announce 2024 Tour Dates
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will continue their successful Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with additional dates beginning in March 2024.
The classic rock titans will start a 36-show run March 8 in Savannah, Ga. The trek is currently set to wrap in Ridgefield, Wash. on Sept. 22. Tickets go on sale Friday in most markets with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday.
Support will come from Black Stone Cherry for the March/April dates, with the Outlaws taking over beginning in August. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have toured together extensively in the past, including a lengthy string of dates in 1999 and 2000. Both bands relished the chance to hit the road together again earlier this year. "It was kind of a rekindling of kindred spirits,” Billy Gibbons told UCR in July as the tour kicked off. “It’s a little known fact that ZZ Top gave Lynyrd Skynyrd one of their first official paying gigs, way, way back in the day."
READ MORE: Lynyrd Skynyrd Embraces Touring With 'Brothers' ZZ Top
They’ve Been Doing This a Long Time
ZZ Top marked their 50th anniversary as a group back in 2019. Lynyrd Skynyrd the same milestone this year, which they commemorated with Fyfty, a four-disc box set. The collection takes stock of the Southern Rock legends’ storied history and also features a few unreleased recordings, including a live version of “Gimme Three Steps” captured during late guitarist Gary Rossington’s final show with the band.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, Sharp Dressed Simple Man 2024 Tour
March 8 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
March 9 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
March 14 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 15 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr.
March 16 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
March 22 - Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 23 - Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
March 24 - Macon, GA @ Macon Amphitheater
March 28 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
March 29 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
March 30 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
April 4 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
April 5 - Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
April 6 - Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
April 12 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
April 13 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena
April 14 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
April 18 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
April 19 - Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
April 20 - Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
Aug. 9 - Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Aug. 15 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 16 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 17 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 22 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 23 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 24 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 5 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach
Sept. 8 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 12 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 13 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 14 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 19 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sept. 21 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Top 25 Southern Rock Albums
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso