Lynyrd Skynyrd returned to the road Sunday for the first time since founding guitarist Gary Rossington's death. Rossington, who was the last surviving original member of the legendary Southern rock band, died earlier this month after spending the past few years battling a series of health problems.

Performance and home videos of Rossington played on the giant screen behind the band during its performance of "Tuesday's Gone" at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla.

You can see video and the set list from the show below.

Singer Johnny Van Zant paid tribute to his late bandmate while Damon Johnson, who has been filling in for Rossington at live shows since 2021, played the song's distinctive guitar figures. "Damon Johnson playing it pretty for Mr. Gary Rossington, up in rock 'n' roll heaven," Van Zant said.

At the conclusion of the song, the words "Gary Rossington 1951-2023: Your Legacy Lives on Forever" appeared on the screen. According to their website, Lynyrd Skyrnrd is scheduled to perform a handful of shows in the coming months before joining ZZ Top for the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour, which kicks off July 21 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Watch Lynyrd Skynyrd Perform 'Tuesday's Gone' on March 12, 2023

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Florida Strawberry Festival, Plant City, Fla., 3/12/2023

1. "Workin' for MCA"

2. "What's Your Name"

3. "You Got That Right"

4. "Whiskey Rock-a-Roller"

5. "The Needle and the Spoon"

6. "That Smell"

7. "Cry for the Bad Man"

8. "Saturday Night Special"

9. "Gimme Back My Bullets"

10. "Tuesday's Gone"

11. "Red White & Blue (Love it or Leave)"

12. "Simple Man"

13. "Gimme Three Steps"

14. "Call Me the Breeze"

15. "Sweet Home Alabama"

16. "Free Bird"