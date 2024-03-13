Lou Gramm Retiring From Performing: ‘This Is Gonna Be It’

Lou Gramm says that he will retire from performing at the end of 2024.

"This is my last year... I've been doing it, jeez, for almost 50 years,” the former Foreigner singer explained during an interview with Lee Richey. “I would like to turn my attention to my family and my muscle cars and just enjoy myself knowing that when I lay down at night, it'll be in my own bed."

"This is gonna be it,” Gramm continued. “I've been putting it off and putting it off. And I still enjoy performing, but when you've been doing it for as long as I have, the travel is the worst. It really takes its toll. And that's a sign that you're getting old."

Gramm Previously Announced a Retirement in 2018

This isn’t the first time Gramm has announced he would step away from the mic. In 2018, the vocalist announced he had played his final solo show.

“You get real excited when you start out in this business,” he explained at the time, “but you’ve got to be smart enough to know when to walk away from it too. I just feel it’s that time for me.”

Gramm later clarified that he’d still do occasional performances, and has remained actively touring – albeit on a smaller scale – since 2018. He’s slated to take part in the Parti Gras tour this summer, along with Bret Michaels, Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider and ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder.

Gramm Plans on Performing if Foreigner Gets Inducted

One performance Gramm is planning to take part in is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Foreigner is a nominee for the 2024 class, and if they get the call, Gramm is ready to take part in the event.

"I've heard that we're going to play a song or two (if inducted)," Gramm noted to Richey. "And I was told that I would be singing."