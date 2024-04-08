Lou Gramm Still Thinks Mick Jones Was ‘Dishonest’ in Song Dispute

Former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm admitted he still holds a grudge towards Mick Jones over the disputed songwriting credits on their hit song “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

"It's very difficult, because we worked our tails off together, writing most of those songs," Gramm explained during an interview with VPR Rocks. "And I think we were the focal part of the band too, so the live show was very important and stuff. And I thought we had a very good friendship during most of those years. But after that 'I Want To Know What Love Is' [disagreement over songwriting credits] happened, it was different.”

Gramm has previously noted that everyone knew "I Want to Know What Love Is" would be a huge hit -- which indeed it was, becoming the only No. 1 of Foreigner's career. Still, the singer always insisted he made significant contributions to the song, yet received zero credit due to Jones' "greed."

“We barely spoke to each other on tour even,” Gramm recalled. “I knew that what he did to me, he was wrong and he was dishonest. And he made a fortune and I made nothing. And [I] got no credit from my peers or anybody. 'It's that Mick Jones magic touch. Look, he did it again. 'I Want To Know What Love Is.'"

Foreigner's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Campaign

Though this isn’t the first time Gramm has brought up his discourse with Jones, the timing of the singer’s latest comments is noteworthy. Foreigner is among the 2024 nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and all of the band’s current and former members have been in campaign mode trying to rally public support.

Despite lingering ill will surrounding “I Want to Know What Love Is,” Gramm has said he expects to perform with Foreigner if the band is inducted. Of course, that doesn't mean his relationship with Jones will suddenly be cheery.

"I'm not sure [what to expect]," Gramm admitted. "I mean, I'll be friendly and cordial, but I'm not gonna be like I found my long-lost brother or anything."