Little Feat Announces Expanded ‘Feats Don’t Fail Me Now’ Reissue

Little Feat will release an expanded version of their 1974 album Feats Don't Fail Me Now on June 14. The three-CD set will include a remastered version of the original LP and discs dedicated to outtakes, rarities and live performances from the era.

The "Deluxe Edition" of the band's fourth album includes a couple of the band's most popular songs: "Rock & Roll Doctor" and "Oh Atlanta." It was also their highest-charting LP at the time and the second album recorded by the classic lineup of singer and guitarist Lowell George, drummer Richard Hayward, keyboard player Bill Payne, singer and guitarist Paul Barrere, bassist Kenny Gradney and percussionist Sam Clayton.

The Los Angeles band will celebrate the silver anniversary of Feats Don't Fail Me Now with a concert in Baltimore on the same day of the upcoming reissue's release.

The new set follows expanded versions of Little Feat's other albums, including Sailin’ Shoes and Dixie Chicken in 2023 and Waiting for Columbus the previous year. The band will also release a new album, their first in 12 years, on May 17. Sam's Place will mark the group's first blues album in its 55-year career.

What's on the Deluxe Edition of Little Feat's 'Feats Don't Fail Me Now'?

The 50th-anniversary edition of Feats Don't Fail Me Now features a dozen outtakes, alternate versions and single versions from the album sessions in early 1974. You can listen to an unreleased alternate version of "Spanish Moon" now.

There's also a disc of live performances from the band's Feb. 1, 1975, concert at the L'Olympia in Paris. You can see a track listing of the "Deluxe Edition" of Feats Don't Fail Me Now below.

In addition to the three-CD set, the new version of the album will be available in a two-LP edition. A five-track CD called Live at the Rainbow ’75 (January 19, 1975) will also be released on the same day. More information can be found on Rhino's website.

The band recorded the album at Baltimore's Blue Seas Recording Studio, a converted barge that sank in 1977. Session tapes were believed to have been lost but were recently discovered. (The concert taking place in Baltimore on June 14 was chosen as a tribute to the city where the album is made.)

The songs on the second disc of the upcoming "Deluxe Edition" include a few songs that would appear on later Little Feat albums.

Little Feat, 'Feats Don't Fail Me Now (Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2024 Remaster)

“Rock & Roll Doctor”

“Oh Atlanta”

“Skin It Back”

“Down The Road”

“Spanish Moon”

“Feats Don’t Fail Me Now”

“The Fan”

“Medley: Cold Cold Cold / Tripe Face Boogie”

Disc Two: Hotcakes, Outtakes, Rarities

“Brickyard Blues” – Outtake

“Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” – Alternate Version

“Rock & Roll Doctor” – Alternate Version

“Spanish Moon” – Alternate Version

“Skin It Back” – Alternate Version

“Oh Atlanta” – Alternate Version

“All That You Dream” – Outtake

“Front Page News” – Alternate Version

“Long Distance Love” – Outtake

“Lonesome Whistle” – Alternate Version

“Day At The Dog Races” – Unfinished Outtake

“Spanish Moon” – Single Version

Disc Three: If You Got It, A Truck Brought It: Live at the L’Olympia, Paris, France (2/01/75)

“On Your Way Back Down”

“Skin It Back”

“Fat Man In The Bathtub”

“Rock & Roll Doctor”

“Oh Atlanta”

“Medley: Cold Cold Cold / Dixie Chicken / Tripe Face Boogie”

“Willin’”